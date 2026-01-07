Nigeria: Abiodun Will Position Ogun As Benchmark for Housing, Urban Development, Says Commissioner

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Commissioner for Housing, Chief Jamiu Omoniyi, has said Governor Dapo Abiodun's administration, is determined to make the State a benchmark for housing and urban development in the country and beyond.

The Commissioner for Housing said this at a media briefing where programmes of the ministry for the 2026, were highlighted.

Omoniyi was supported by the Chairman of the State Housing Corporation, Alhaji Adeyemi Adelani; General Manager of the Corporation, Mr. Akinwale Ojo; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Murtala Adekunle, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Hon Kayode Akinmade.

The commissioner said the housing sector, including the State Ministry of Housing and the Ogun State Housing Corporation, has witnessed a remarkable transformation.

He added, "Housing delivery in our dear Gateway State transcends the provision of shelter; it is about dignity, functionality, sustainability, urban renewal, and inclusive economic growth.

"Through coherent policies, disciplined execution, and strategic partnerships, the sector has delivered developments that meet international standards while staying responsive to local realities, contributing meaningfully to job creation, wealth generation, and the overall Gross Domestic Product of the State.

"We closed 2025 on a strong and reassuring note with the successful delivery of an additional 30 units of duplexes at the Ibara GRA Cluster 1 Extension and another 100 duplexes at President Muhammadu Buhari Estate.

"This achievement reflects the consistency, planning integrity, and institutional capacity of the Housing sector."

According to the commissioner, the Ministry of Housing and Ogun State Housing Corporation are strategically positioned to scale up delivery across multiple fronts.

Highlighting projects for 2026, Omoniyi said, "Key legacy projects slated for execution include the construction of an International Conference Centre (GIA) at Iperu, a modern 2,500 seater-capacity Banquet Hall/Centre, the Appeal Court Headquarters and Residences, Ibara GRA Phase II comprising 50 duplexes, as well as Commissioners' Quarters, Appointees' Quarters, and Assembly Quarters.

"These projects were conceived to align with the development blueprint of the state, ensuring that growth in governance, justice delivery, hospitality, and residential infrastructure progresses in a coordinated, sustainable, and people-centered manner.

"Beyond these, we will advance flagship housing developments across strategic locations, including Prince Courts Estate at Siun along Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway; ISEYA Court, Oke-Mosan; Havila Court, Ibara; and Havens Court, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, alongside the continued Regeneration Scheme of Ibara GRA through Phase II.

"These initiatives are firmly aligned with the 2026 Budget of Sustainable Legacy. Our robust housing investment continues to meet the rising demand for affordable, quality homes while driving slum regeneration and sustainable urban development across our dear state; having delivered more housing units than all previous administrations combined, our dear State remains firmly on track to complete over 10,000 affordable homes by the end of this administration."

He noted that work continues steadily on the Ibara GRA Urban Regeneration Project, where over 150 modern housing units have already been delivered out of more than 200 planned, restoring dignity, order, and structure to an area that had previously suffered years of neglect and illegal occupation.

"In line with the 2026 budget projections, the sector is also poised to deliver an additional 3,000 units of affordable housing across the State, including infrastructure-supported site-and-services schemes."

The commissioner also disclosed that the administration was planning to build Bureaucratic Estate on 5,000 plots of land for civil servants.

Stating that the project would be executed through the Office of the Head of Service adding that the project would be executed through mortgage arrangement.