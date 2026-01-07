Nigeria: Ademola Lookman Bags Man-of-the-Man Award, Again- For the Second Time

6 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)

The ongoing Afcon 2025, Ademola Lookman, was yesterday again selected as Man-of-the-Match as Super Eagles defeated Mozambique 4-0 to book their passage to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Morocco.

The Atalanta forward also earlier won the Man-of-the-Match award in Nigeria's second group game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Lookman who was the heart and soul of the Super Eagles, having hands in most of the moves that resorted in all the four goals, also registered one goal to his name in the game.

The former Leicester City gave Nigeria the edge in the 20th minute when he cut back from a brilliant assist by Akor Adams to power home the opener.

The 28-year-old superbly set up Osimhen for the second goal five minutes later.

Lookman was also instrumental in Osimhen's third two minutes after the break.

He then teed up Akor for the fourth in the second half.

The winger has so far scored three goals, and provided five assists in three outings for the Super Eagles at the AFCON 2025 finals.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.