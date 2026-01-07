Nigeria: Federal Government Targets 95 Percent Digital Literacy By 2030

7 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Joint Implementation Committee of the National Conference on Digital Literacy and Emerging Skills to drive the execution of resolutions and outcomes of the National Conference on Digital Literacy and youth empowerment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

While inaugurating the Committee in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, said that the initiative was a collaboration between Office of the SGF and the Clergywealth Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Limited (CWMSCL).

According to a statement by the director of information in the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen,the Permanent Secretary stated that the initiative aligned with the Federal Government's Digital Transformation Agenda and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy to achieve not less than 95% digital literacy by the year 2030 in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The Joint Implementation Committee, which is chaired by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, includes representatives from the MDAs and NGOs: Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy; Federal Ministry of Education; Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

It also comprises the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Federal Ministry of Youth Development; Clergywealth Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Limited (CWMSCL); Head of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (Secretary); Non-Governmental Organisations, Consultant with Clergywealth Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Limited (CWMSCL), among others.

The Terms of Reference for the Joint Implementation Committee are to plan and organise the National Digital Literacy Conference scheduled for January 28-29, 2026, and the rollout, oversight, and successful delivery of the training and certification of one million Nigerians in digital literacy and emerging skills.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Director, Clergywealth Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Limited (CWMSCL), Hon. Rosemary Ojochenemi Oshikoya, said that ClergyWealth aims to provide sustainable financial solutions, healthcare, and housing support for clergy, while also offering digital skills training for one million youths with certification, as well as supporting community development - Clergywealth Commodity Club (CCC), Clergywealth Artisan Training School (CATS), Clergywealth Microcredit Facility (CMF), among others.

