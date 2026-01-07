Nigeria: Nrs, Nitda Okay Pillarcraft As System Integrator to Boost Tax Compliance

Abuja — The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has accredited Pillarcraft Cloud Solutions as a system integrator for the country's e-Invoicing framework.

According to the NRS e-invoicing (Merchant Buyer) framework introduced by the service, a system integrator is a licensed service provider responsible for connecting taxpayers' business systems--such as ERP, accounting, or invoicing software--to the NRS e-invoicing platform.

Essentially, the system integrator ensures that invoices generated within a taxpayer's system are converted into the prescribed NRS e-invoice format with all required data fields, securely transmitted through licensed Access Point Providers to the NRS platform, and returned as validated e-invoices to the taxpayer's system for compliance, reporting, and audit purposes.

To perform this role efficiently, Pillarcraft developed a dedicated middleware that acts as the technical bridge between business systems and NRS--much like a decoder converts broadcast signals into a format a television can display--ensuring seamless, accurate, and scalable e-invoicing compliance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Pillarcraft is a subsidiary of Agbi Bayode and Co., a firm of Chartered Accountants and Chartered Tax Practitioners, and focuses on cloud systems integration, compliance-driven technology solutions, and digital transformation for businesses operating in Nigeria.

The accreditation positions the firm among a select group of firms authorised to support businesses in implementing and integrating e-invoicing solutions that align with the country's national digital tax infrastructure, and further affirms its technical capability, governance standards, and domain expertise required to operate within the NRS e-invoicing framework.

With this accreditation, Pillarcraft is now authorised to act as a trusted integration partner, helping businesses transmit compliant electronic invoices, maintain audit-ready records, and align their internal systems with national e-invoicing requirements.

However, as part of the milestone, the company has also announced the official launch of UsawaConnect, a purpose-built B2B e-invoicing middleware designed to seamlessly connect enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, accounting software, and invoicing platforms to the NRS Merchant Buyer Platform.

In a statement, Agbi said, "E-invoicing is not just a technology project; it is a tax and business transformation. Our accreditation as a system integrator and the launch of UsawaConnect reflect years of practical experience working with Nigerian businesses, tax authorities, and enterprise systems. We built UsawaConnect to make compliance seamless, reliable, and scalable."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said UsawaConnect, a product of Pillarcraft, represented its unique positioning at the intersection of tax, accounting, and technology. The middleware was developed leveraging over a decade of experience as a partner and implementer of leading global cloud solutions, including hands-on experience in building Usawa Cloud Accounting Software, a Nigeria-focused accounting platform.