Nigeria: Airport Police Arrest International Romance Fraud Suspect Involved in N1bn Scam

7 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Police Force, Airport Police Command, has arrested what it described as a notorious celebrity scam and romance fraud suspect responsible for defrauding multiple victims in the United States of America of over N1 billion.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Airport Police Command and made available to THISDAY.

The statement identified the suspect as Essien Emmanuel Akpama, male, aged 20, who was arrested on January 5, 2026, by operatives of the Anti-Fraud Unit of the Airport Police Command while attempting to board a flight out of Lagos State.

According to the Command, his arrest followed months of intensive intelligence-led surveillance and monitoring based on credible information.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, who previously resided in Calabar, Cross River State, relocated to Lagos State on 23rd February, 2024, from where he coordinated and executed several fraudulent schemes. "In one instance in 2024, the suspect, through a celebrity scam modus operandi deceived a 47-year-old female victim in the United States into transferring one million US dollars under the pretext of purchasing property in Florida for an orphanage.

"The funds were fraudulently solicited through a cryptocurrency scheme identified as "BullRun 2.0," formerly known as "4 Way Mirror Money," the statement said.

The Command also stated that further investigations revealed that, in addition, the suspect defrauded another 70-year-old female victim in the United States of a total sum of N25,709,400, equivalent to $18,000.

Police said the fraud was perpetrated through the purchase of gift cards, high-end mobile devices, and computer equipment, which were shipped to Nigeria at the suspect's direction.

The Airport Police Command added that this was part of its sustained efforts to combat transnational crimes and prevent the use of Nigerian airports as escape routes for criminal elements.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.