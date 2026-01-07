Nigeria: Airport Police Arrest International Romance Fraud Suspect Involved in N1bn Scam

The Nigeria Police Force, Airport Police Command, has arrested what it described as a notorious celebrity scam and romance fraud suspect responsible for defrauding multiple victims in the United States of America of over N1 billion.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Airport Police Command and made available to THISDAY.

The statement identified the suspect as Essien Emmanuel Akpama, male, aged 20, who was arrested on January 5, 2026, by operatives of the Anti-Fraud Unit of the Airport Police Command while attempting to board a flight out of Lagos State.

According to the Command, his arrest followed months of intensive intelligence-led surveillance and monitoring based on credible information.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, who previously resided in Calabar, Cross River State, relocated to Lagos State on 23rd February, 2024, from where he coordinated and executed several fraudulent schemes. "In one instance in 2024, the suspect, through a celebrity scam modus operandi deceived a 47-year-old female victim in the United States into transferring one million US dollars under the pretext of purchasing property in Florida for an orphanage.

"The funds were fraudulently solicited through a cryptocurrency scheme identified as "BullRun 2.0," formerly known as "4 Way Mirror Money," the statement said.

The Command also stated that further investigations revealed that, in addition, the suspect defrauded another 70-year-old female victim in the United States of a total sum of N25,709,400, equivalent to $18,000.

Police said the fraud was perpetrated through the purchase of gift cards, high-end mobile devices, and computer equipment, which were shipped to Nigeria at the suspect's direction.

The Airport Police Command added that this was part of its sustained efforts to combat transnational crimes and prevent the use of Nigerian airports as escape routes for criminal elements.