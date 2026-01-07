Nigeria: 206 Die of Lassa Fever in Nigeria Last Year, Says NCDC

Abuja — The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said Lassa Fever claimed a total of 206 lives in 2025, explaining that a total of 1119 confirmed cases, and 206 deaths were recorded in Nigeria out of the 9,270 suspected cases nationwide in 2025.

The report showed that the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in 2025 was higher than same period in 2024 (18.4 percent higher than 16.4 percent same period in 2024).

According to its Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 51 (15 - 21st December, 2025), published yesterday, NCDC said that 88 percent of the confirmed cases were from Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba and Edo State.

Key highlights of the NCDC report showed that the total number of confirmed cases decreased from 28 in Epi week 50 to 21 in Epi week 52.

The cases were reported in Edo, Bauchi, Kogi, Ebonyi, Plateau, Ondo and Taraba states while 21 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 105 LGAs.

The report showed that 88 percent of all confirmed cases were concentrated in just four states - Ondo (35 percent), Bauchi (25 percent), Edo (16 percent), and Taraba (12 percent).

The Centre said that most of the confirmed cases reported in week 51 came from Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Edo, Kogi, Ebonyi, and Plateau states, with 21 states and 105 local government areas affected cumulatively within the period

According to the report, the number of suspected and confirmed cases decreased compared to that reported at the same period in 2024.

The Centre disclosed that young adults were among the most affected, with 21-30 years age group recording the highest number of confirmed cases.

It said the disease also affected Nigerians aged 1 to 96 years, with a median age of 30 years, while males were slightly more affected than females at a ratio of 1:0.8.

It said the predominant age group affected by Lassa Fever is 21- 30 years.

The Centre said there was no new healthcare worker affected in Week 51 of 2025.

NCDC attributed the high case fatality rate witnessed during the year to various factors including; late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour, and the high cost of treatment, especially in high-burden communities.

"Late presentation continues to drive up mortality. Early detection and prompt treatment remain critical to survival," NCDC said.

The NCDC said that 16 patients were managed in treatment centres during week 51 while contact tracing efforts remained active, with 77 contacts currently under follow-up nationwide.

The Centre also highlighted extensive response measures carried out in 2025, including the deployment of 10 National Rapid Response Teams, training, and behavioural assessments in identified hotspot states, environmental response campaigns, and cross-border collaborations within the ECOWAS region.