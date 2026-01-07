Nigeria: NCDMB, Innovius Empower Lagos Youths With Ai and Data Science Skills

Abuja — The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has launched a youth-focused digital capacity programme aimed at equipping young people in Lagos State with cutting-edge skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics and Machine Learning.

The initiative fully sponsored by NCDMB and implemented by Innovius Nigeria is designed to strengthen Nigeria's digital talent pipeline and position participants for opportunities in the evolving global workforce.

Beneficiaries were selected from all 57 local governments areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across Lagos State.

The programme was formally inaugurated on Monday in Lagos, with the Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, in attendance, alongside representatives of the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, senior government officials, partners, facilitators and trainees.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Martins Olajide of Innovius Nigeria described the training as a strategic investment in the future of Nigerian youths.

He explained that participants would be exposed to practical applications of AI for automation and problem-solving, Data Analytics for informed decision-making, and Machine Learning for predictive analysis and innovation.

Olajide commended NCDMB for its consistent focus on human capital development, noting that the Board's approach to local content now places strong emphasis on skills acquisition and intellectual capacity development, in addition to physical infrastructure.

He added that the training would prepare participants to add value across key sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, finance, public administration and the technology ecosystem.

To ensure hands-on learning, Olajide disclosed that each participant would be provided with a laptop, enabling practical engagement throughout the duration of the programme.

In his address, Ogunlende praised NCDMB for funding the initiative and Innovius Nigeria for its effective execution, describing the programme as timely and in line with the Lagos State Government's Greater Lagos Rising agenda.

He reaffirmed the state's commitment to partnerships that equip young people with skills relevant to the future of work.

The programme will train 80 selected youths through structured sessions led by industry professionals, with emphasis on discipline, excellence and real-world problem-solving. Participants will also benefit from post-training support and access to learning resources for one year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initiative highlights the growing impact of public-private collaboration in driving youth empowerment, digital transformation and sustainable national development.