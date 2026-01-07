Nigeria: Bitget Opens Trading Suite to Users After Record Demand

7 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Kayode Tokede

Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has officially opened its TradFi trading suite to all users, following a private beta that drew overwhelming interest and delivered standout trading activity across gold, forex, and global macro assets.

The public launch marks a key milestone in Bitget's evolution into a Universal Exchange (UEX). After opening beta access in December, more than 80,000 users joined the waitlist to explore trading beyond crypto, validating strong demand for a single platform that connects digital assets with traditional markets.

Activity during the test phase exceeded expectations, highlighted by XAU/USD recording over $100 million in single-day trading volume, one of the strongest performances seen during the beta period.

The CEO of BITGET, Gracy Chen in a statement said, "This launch also reinforces Bitget's UEX (Universal Exchange) vision, where trading is no longer segmented by asset class. By bringing gold, forex, and commodities into the same ecosystem as crypto, Bitget is positioning itself as a platform built for how modern traders actually think about risk, diversification, and opportunity. Deep liquidity, tight spreads, and flexible leverage options were refined during the beta based on real user feedback, ensuring the product is ready to scale. Traders want the flexibility to choose between assets in a unified ecosystem. They want the freedom to move between crypto and traditional markets as conditions change."

