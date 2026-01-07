Nigeria: Zenith Pensions Custodian, Foundation Support 400 Widows

7 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Ebere Nwoji

Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited (ZPC), one of the licensed Pension Fund Custodians, is collaborating with Greatlife Changers Foundation to execute Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative on windows. In a heart-led partnership with widows. Greatlife Changers Foundation, the organisation donated essential raw food materials and festive gifts to over 400 widows to ensure they had a joyful Christmas celebration.

Speaking, Managing Director, Zenith Pension, said, "Our 2025 CSR strategy is rooted in the belief that corporate success is hollow without community impact. For us at ZPC, this isn't just about charity; it's about acknowledging the resilience of these widows and ensuring they experience warmth and dignity this festive season."

Also speaking, President, Great Life Changers Foundation, Bishop Chioma Grace Dauji, expressed deep gratitude, noting that the collaboration significantly scaled their ability to reach those in need. For many of the beneficiaries, the partnership provided the only festive support they would receive in the year.

The partnership with Greatlife Changers Foundation underscores ZPC's commitment to social equity and its tradition of giving back to the Nigerian community. As a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, ZPC continues to lead by example, proving that the nation's most preferred pension fund custodian is also one of its most compassionate.

