Cote d'Ivoire: Eviosys Packaging Siem Stock Leads Brvm Gains After Resuming Trading

Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières has lifted the trading suspension on Eviosys Packaging SIEM Côte d'Ivoire, allowing shares to resume trading on the regional exchange.

Eviosys Packaging SIEM (BRVM: SEMC) last closed at 865 CFA francs on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The stock rose 7.5% from its previous close of 805 francs.

The shares opened the year at XOF 700 and are up 23.6% year to date. That performance places Eviosys Packaging SIEM at the top of the BRVM rankings so far this year.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The exchange said trading resumed following the lifting of the suspension announced on January 2, 2026. No further conditions were disclosed.

Eviosys Packaging SIEM, formerly known as Société Ivoirienne d'Emballage Métallique, operates in metal packaging. The company serves industrial and consumer goods clients in Côte d'Ivoire and the wider region.

The stock's recent move comes amid renewed investor interest in industrial names, as market participants rotate into companies with local demand exposure and steady operating profiles.

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

The sharp move in Eviosys Packaging SIEM shows how trading resumptions can act as price catalysts on the BRVM, where liquidity is concentrated in a limited number of stocks. When suspended shares return to the market, pent-up demand can lead to rapid repricing. With the stock rising from XOF 700 to XOF 865, investors appear to be pricing in improved visibility and confidence following the resumption of trading. Industrial and packaging companies benefit from steady demand linked to food, beverages, and consumer goods.

The stock's year-to-date leadership also highlights a broader trend on the BRVM, where investors have favored domestically oriented industrial firms over exporters exposed to global price volatility. For the BRVM, strong early-year performance from mid-sized industrial names supports broader market participation beyond banks and consumer staples. Continued momentum will depend on sustained trading volumes and consistent corporate disclosure.