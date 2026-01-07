Nigeria: 'Abeg', 'Biko', 'Bend Down (And) Select', 21 Other Nigerian, West African Words Added to Oxford English Dictionary

7 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

In January 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Oxford English Dictionary added Nigerian terms, including Japa, 419, agberoo, abi, area boy, yahoo boy, yahoo, Edo, and Kanuri, to its global lexicon.

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has announced the inclusion of Nigerian and West African words and expressions in its global lexicon.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the OED confirmed the addition of twenty-four new words from Nigeria and Ghana, its two largest English-speaking countries, as well as from Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

The new entries include Abeg, Ghana Must Go, Biko, Akpanlogo, Light Soup, Mammy Market, and Moi Moi, among others, reflecting the growing influence of West African English on the global stage.

Many of these words serve multiple grammatical functions, including as nouns, verbs, and adverbs.

For example, "Obroni" is both a noun, first recorded in 1918, and an adjective, commonly applied to foreigners, in 1975.

Bend down (and) select, coined in 2006, refers to second-hand clothing and functions as both a noun and a verb.

This development comes a year after OED incorporated twenty Nigerian words into its lexicon.

The newspaper reported in January 2025 that the OED added a range of Nigerian terms, including Japa, 419, agberoo, abi, area boy, yahoo boy, yahoo, Edo, Kanuri, jand, cross-carpet, kobo, Naija, and suya, among others.

In 2020, the dictionary added 29 words, such as danfo, okada, next tomorrow, and mama put, marking the first significant inclusion of Nigerian vocabulary since the OED's establishment in 1884.

Some specific meanings

"A Ghana Must Go" refers to a large, zippered bag made of durable plastic with a colourful check pattern, often used to carry personal belongings while travelling. It functions solely as a noun.

"Mammy market" denotes a market typically run by women, initially found in Nigerian military barracks but later also in youth service camps and educational institutions.

"Moi moi", derived from the Yoruba language in 1993, is a dish made from ground beans mixed with peppers, onions, dried crayfish, and seasonings, then steamed or boiled and often garnished with sliced boiled eggs, shredded chicken, or other toppings.

"Biko", from Igbo, functions as an adverb equivalent to 'please' in 1997 and as an interjection to express a range of emotions, including surprise, exasperation, or disbelief in 2009.

"Poda-poda" refers to a van or minibus carrying passengers for a fare in Sierra Leone's informal transport system.

The word "poda" in Krio means a small amount of money and is itself borrowed from the English word powder.

Complete list of newly added words

1. Abeg

2. Abrokyire

3. Adowa

4. Amala

5. Ampesi

6. Articulator

7. Benachin

8. Bend down (and) select

9. Biko

10. Domoda

11. Dumboy

12. Ghana Must Go

13. Kpanlogo

14. Light soup

15. Mammy market

16. Moi moi

17. Nawetan

18. Nyash

19. Obroni

20. Poda-poda

21. Swallow

22. Talk less

23. Yassa

24. Hiplife

