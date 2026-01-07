Burkina Faso Govt Says It Foiled Another Coup to Oust Traore

The junta accused the former transitional President, Paul-Henri Damiba, of orchestrating the plot, according to the BBC.

The Burkina Faso junta said it has foiled another attempted coup to oust the military leader, Ibrahim Traore.

The country's security minister, Mahamadou Sana, on Tuesday said the plan set for late Saturday was foiled "thanks to the professionalism of the intelligence services."

Mr Damiba was overthrown in a coup in September 2022 by Mr Traoré, about eight months after he had ousted the elected president, Roch Kaboré.

According to the defence minister, the coup plot involved a series of targeted assassinations of military and civilian officials.

A core part of the plan was to kill Mr Traore, either at close range or by planting explosives at his residence.

"Our intelligence services intercepted this operation in the final hours. They had planned to assassinate the head of state and then strike other key institutions, including civilian personalities," he said.

Mr Sana also alleged that the plot had been funded from the neighbouring Ivory Coast.

He explained that the administration foiled the plot after discovering a leaked video showing the plotters discussing their plans.

Mr Sana narrated that in the footage, the plotters allegedly spoke of their intention to assassinate the president and target other senior military and civilian figures.

He also alleged that Mr Damiba, having secured foreign funding from the Ivory Coast, planned to knock out the country's drone-launch base before foreign forces could intervene.

"We are carrying out ongoing investigations and have made several arrests. These individuals will be brought to justice soon," he added.

This adds to the multiple claims of attempted coups against Mr Traore that the government has reported since he took power in 2022.

In April 2024, the government claimed to have uncovered a plot to attack the presidential palace and create hostility that would draw global attention to the country.

The ultimate goal of this plan was also to overthrow the junta leader, officials said.

In September, the government also arrested four military officials over a failed coup attempt.