Nigeria: Terrorists On Rampage in Kwara, Katsina, Kaduna - Many Abducted

Minna — Barely days after terrorists killed over 40 persons in Niger State last weekend, the marauders have again struck in Kwara, Katsina and Kaduna, kidnapping several victims, including a photo journalists.

Seven persons were abducted in Kwara, following a failed attempt to kidnap the traditional ruler of Adanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area, Oba David Oyerinola and his wife and many others were kidnapped in several Katsina communities.

The attacks came as what could have been a bloodbath in Niger State was averted, following discovery by villagers of three Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, at Ganaru community in Zungeru District of Mashegu Local Government Area.

Spokesperson of Adanla community of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Prince Oyerinola Olakunle, who disclosed news of the kidnap of the seven persons, called on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to help rescue the victims.

Oyerinola, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin yesterday, listed the victims, who are members of the same family, to include Sikiru Oyerinola, Taye Oyerinola, Idowu Oyerinola, Faruk Oyerinola and two other minors. He added that the bandits were demanding for N300 million ransom to release them.

Adanla community in Igbaja Ward 2 of Ifelodun Local Government Area had been deserted for days, following the failed kidnap attempt on the monarch, and his wife, while seven other persons were abducted in anger.

Oba David Oyerinola and his wife, who escaped the kidnap attempt are now said to be hibernating in a hotel in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, for security reasons.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the family members of the traditional ruler of Adanla community are also under threat from unknown assailants.

It was gathered that despite the relocation, the monarch and his wife were trailed to Ilorin by the outlaws.

"When the six armed terrorists stormed the palace, they were shouting and asking where is the Kabiyesi, where is the Olori?

"Fortunately, the Kabiyesi was not around, he had gone for a programme at Igbaja town, the next community to Adanla," Olakunle said.

He said the terrorists stormed the palace while some members of the Kabiyesi's family who came from Lagos were discussing outside the palace and asked them to stand up since they could not find their prime targets.

"When they realised that Kabiyesi was not in the palace, they just asked the people sitting outside the palace to stand up and were taken into the bush.

"Seven people were picked, and they shot a girl who saw them and ran. She is now in the hospital for medical treatment," he added.

N300m ransom

It was also gathered that the terrorists called the families of those abducted, demanding N300m ransom for release of their captives.

"They called just once asking if the community wants problem. They said if you know you don't want problem, and we too don't want problem with you, we are asking for N300m, pay and we will release your people.

"Kamaru Oyerinola, one of the under-age victim's father received the call from the terrorists," Olakunle added.

He urged the state government to wade into the matter and rescue the victims who were members of the same family, since the family could not raise the N300 million ransom.

Olakunle said: "Our peoples' lives are not safe in the community which has been deserted, the people have fled the community and is now empty.

"I don't think you can find a single person or human being there for now, except animals such as goats."

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, at press time yesterday proved abortive.

Scores abducted as terrorists attack Katsina communities

Similarly, terrorists armed with dangerous weapons on Monday night invaded several communities in Katsina State, abducting many persons during coordinated attacks.

Eyewitnesses said the attacks took place on Monday night after heavily armed terrorists invaded the affected areas, operating for hours and wreaking havoc on the communities.

Security sources said the terrorists first attacked Unguwar Barau and later proceeded to Gidan Dan Mai-gizo, and Gidan Hazo communities, all located in Na'alma Ward in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

While security forces are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, the exact number of casualties and abducted persons remains unclear.

Spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Abubakar Sadiq, said he was unaware of the latest attack but promised to find out and revert in due course, which he didn't do at press time.

"Please, let me check because I'm just hearing about the attack from you now. I will be back to you, please," Sadiq promised.

Malumfashi is one of frontline local governments areas in Katsina where terror attacks had been on the increase. This is despite peace agreements recently entered between the local authorities and armed groups operating in the area.

The fresh attacks came after the Katsina mosque attack which occurred 19 August 19, 2025.

During the attacks, the terrorists stormed a mosque, opened fire on worshippers and killed at least 32 people at Unguwar Mantau community in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

Terrorists abduct veteran photojournalist in Kaduna

Also, at Danhonu 11 community, Millenium City, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, a veteran photojournalist, Malam Umar Usman Iyale, was abducted by terrorists, triggering renewed fear and tension among residents.

Malam Umar, a retired staff of Africa Independent Television, AIT, Kaduna Station, who also worked at the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Kaduna, was reportedly taken from his residence at about 9:00pm on Monday, according to community sources.

Residents said the assailants carried out the operation quietly but in a coordinated manner, gaining access to the compound at a time some members of the journalist's family were not yet at home.

A community source disclosed that the gunmen initially demanded money from the victim and, upon discovering he had none, forcibly whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The abduction has heightened anxiety in the area, particularly due to Malam Umar's age and health condition.

Residents described him as elderly, battling health challenges.

"He is not someone who can withstand hardship for long. Everyone here is deeply worried about his safety," a resident said.

Another community leader lamented what he described as recurring wave of kidnappings in the area, noting that repeated attacks had forced many residents and landlords to abandon their homes, thus stalling development in the community.

The incident has also revived memories of the July 2024 abduction of two journalists from the same community -- the current Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Kaduna State council, AbdulGafar Alabelewe of The Nation newspaper, and AbdulRaheem Aodu of Blueprint newspaper, who were kidnapped alongside members of their families.

Residents called on security agencies to take more decisive and sustained action to halt the activities of criminal gangs, stressing that ongoing efforts under the Kaduna Peace Model must be strengthened to address persistent pockets of kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the incident, assuring the public that efforts were underway to rescue the abducted journalist.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, had immediately deployed a team of operatives to track the perpetrators and ensure the safe rescue of Malam Umar Usman Iyale.

"We are making concerted efforts to rescue the victim unhurt," the police spokesman said.

Bloodbath averted, 3 IEDs uncovered in Mashegu LGA of Niger State

Meanwhile, three Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, planted by the road side, along farm lands, that could have led to another bloodbath in Niger State were uncovered yesterday.

The explosives were discovered at Ganaru community in Zugurma District of Mashegu Local Government Area of the state by the villagers who were on their way to the farms.

This is another dimension by terrorists to unleash terror on innocent residents in the state.

Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff has assured the people of the state of the determination of the Army to wipe out terrorists from the state and other parts of the country.

Our correspondent gathered that the villagers who were going to their farms to harvest crops discovered the explosives along their path and quickly raised alarm.

No life was, however, lost as security agents were immediately alerted, while the area was subsequently cordoned off to avoid any explosion and bloodshed.

Chairman of Mashegu Local Government Council, Alhaji Jibrin Egade, who confirmed the story to newsmen yesterday, said: "The news of the explosives was shocking and strange to us in this community but thank God that our people raised an alarm on noticing the strange items on their path.

"Security agents have been alerted and the area has been cordoned off to avoid eventual explosion and casualties."

Contacted, Niger State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, also confirmed the development, saying "the command had deployed bomb disposal experts to the scene and the situation is under control."

In a related development, the Nigerian Army has declared its readiness to deploy more troops to bandit-infested communities in Niger state and other parts of the country, with the strong determination to crush terrorism across the country.

Speaking at the opening of the Chief of Army Staff Conference at the Training and Doctrine Command, TRADOC, Minna, Niger State, yesterday, the COAS, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu, said the Nigerian Army will carry out to the letter, the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that all terrorists, bandits and gunmen be wiped out of the country.

"The president directed we should ensure the recent waves of attacks in Niger and other parts of the country are curtailed and we will ensure that all the terrorists behind these dastardly attacks are apprehended and brought to book.

"We will massively do more deployments across the country towards achieving our goal of making Nigeria safer for all law-abiding citizens," he assured.

He said the army is adopting technology in its operational capabilities across the country which, he assured, would make the effort easier.

Earlier, the Commander, TRADOC, Major General Peter Malla, had said the conference marks the commencement of the training institutions for 2026, adding that it will provide an intellectual platform for engagements.

"The extant operational environments required an Army that is agile, forward-looking and doctrinally grounded, which the meeting aims to achieve," he declared.