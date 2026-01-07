West Africa: Nigeria's Democracy Facing Existential Threat - Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has warned that Nigeria's democracy was facing an existential threat, accusing President Bola Tinubu's administration of deliberately weakening opposition parties and shrinking democratic space in a manner that could lead to a de facto one-party state.

In a statement, yesterday, and signed by his spokesman, Mr. Paul Ibe, Atiku said Nigerians had endured nearly three years of severe economic hardship under the Tinubu-led government, alongside policies and political actions he claimed undermined democratic values.

According to Atiku, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has pursued a calculated strategy that combines harsh economic decisions with political manoeuvres to eliminate viable opposition, leaving the APC dominant "by default, not by merit."

He described the sustained erosion of opposition parties as one of the most disturbing developments under the current administration, stressing that democracy would not survive without strong and credible political alternatives.

"The systematic weakening of opposition platforms represents a grave danger to Nigeria's democratic future," Atiku said, adding that patriotic leaders identified the danger early and rallied around the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as a platform for national rescue.

The former vice president alleged that forces aligned with the Presidency were now attempting to destabilise the ADC by interfering in its internal affairs, particularly through public pressure and speculation over the party's choice of presidential candidate.

Reacting to calls in some quarters for him to step aside, Atiku dismissed such demands as irresponsible and anti-democratic, describing them as subtle attempts to weaken the opposition and advance authoritarian interests.

"Atiku Abubakar, alongside other committed patriots, is central to this rescue mission. Any call, overt or covert, for him to step aside is a betrayal of democratic choice and a disservice to the Nigerian people," the statement said.

He reaffirmed that the ADC remains committed to an open, transparent and competitive process in selecting its presidential flagbearer, insisting that external actors have no standing to intimidate, blackmail or sabotage the party.

Atiku explained that the party's immediate focus is on strengthening its grassroots presence, with efforts ongoing to build strong ward, local government and state structures nationwide.

He said the ADC remains open to all genuine opposition figures, describing inclusiveness as the essence of democracy, and assured that when the time comes, all qualified aspirants will be free to contest without pressure or coercion.

In a pointed remark, Atiku argued that if anyone should step aside in the national interest, it should be President Tinubu, whom he described as a growing national liability amid worsening economic conditions and public frustration.

The former Vice President also referenced the recent public declaration of ADC membership by former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in Enugu, describing the move as politically significant, particularly in the Southeast.

He alleged that Obi's declaration triggered open boasts by a serving minister and presidential aides about plans to undermine the ADC, saying such reactions revealed fear within the ruling party.

"The panic is evident. The rising acceptance of the ADC as a credible alternative has unsettled those who benefit from the status quo," Atiku said.

He concluded by vowing that the ADC would resist intimidation, intrigue and sabotage, insisting that Nigeria would not surrender its democracy without a fight.