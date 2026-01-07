Nigeria: Poor 5g Penetration Slows Nigeria's Telecom Growth

*Over 57,000 5G-ready devices can't connect network

*NCC data exposes access gap in Lagos, Abuja

Fresh data from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, reveals a troubling disconnect between Nigeria's 5G ambitions and the reality on the ground. Over 57,000 5G-capable devices in Lagos and Abuja remain unable to access any 5G network, despite the commercial rollout of the technology.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The NCC's Network Performance & 5G Opportunity Analysis shows that while more Nigerians are buying 5G-ready smartphones, network rollout has not kept pace. As a result, thousands of users in the country's busiest cities are unable to access 5G. Lagos has 41,057 unconnected devices, and Abuja has 16,143.

The analysis found Lagos recorded an average 5G coverage gap of 70.9 percent, while Abuja posted 65.6 percent, a stark indicator of unmet demand in Nigeria's two largest digital markets.

Deployment lag: A broken promise?

Since 2021, when the Nigerian government awarded nationwide 5G licences to major operators, licence conditions have required progressive rollout milestones, including phased coverage in urban centres and commitments to network quality standards aligned with the International Telecommunication Union, ITU benchmarks on latency, speed, and availability.

Operators were expected to demonstrate incremental expansion within 24 months of licence issuance, alongside minimum spectrum utilisation targets to ensure efficient service delivery.

Yet, more than three years into the rollout, NCC data suggests that operators are falling short on these obligations. "The promise of 5G has not translated into everyday user experience," the report stated, warning that persistent access gaps risk undermining Nigeria's digital transformation agenda.

Who is failing Nigerians?

Investigations show the gap is not due to lack of demand, tens of thousands of 5G-ready devices are already in circulation, but rather due to operator inaction and inadequate regulatory enforcement. Some operators have recorded near-zero 5G service presence in key urban districts, while others deliver substandard performance even where coverage exists.

Experts say this reflects weak competitive pressure in the market and inconsistent oversight. "Without aggressive monitoring and penalties for missed rollout targets, operators lack the incentive to prioritize 5G infrastructure investment," said an industry analyst who requested anonymity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This failure directly shuts out Nigerians from high-speed, low-latency connectivity, limiting access to advanced digital services in finance, healthcare, education, and smart-city applications.

Uneven network performance nationwide

Beyond Lagos and Abuja, the analysis reveals stark disparities in network quality nationwide. Internet speeds in underserved regions are up to 50 percent lower than in major cities, reinforcing digital inequality. While one operator demonstrates a strong national performance profile, the broader market shows patchy 5G rollout and unreliable service, raising questions about the NCC's ability to hold licence holders accountable.

Opportunity amid shortfalls

Ironically, the gap also highlights a significant economic opportunity. Tens of thousands of 5G-ready devices remain dormant in users' hands. Accelerated network investment could unlock new digital services, stimulate innovation, and strengthen Nigeria's competitiveness.

Industry sources argue that bridging the gap will require clearer regulatory enforcement, stricter adherence to licence milestones, and active monitoring of spectrum utilisation. Without decisive action, Nigeria risks falling behind regional peers in the digital economy.

"The challenge is no longer user readiness-it is network readiness," the NCC report concluded, urging operators to translate licence obligations into tangible service delivery, or risk leaving Nigerians locked out of the future.