Nigeria: Swan Hails Super Eagles' Performance, Urges Calm, Focus

The National Leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has thumbed up the performance of Super Eagles so far in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place in Morocco.SWAN President, Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, who spoke on Tuesday morning from Fes, Morocco via a statement by the Association's Secretary-General, Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo, expressed confidence in the ability of Nigeria's Senior National Men team to go all the way and win the trophy.

He said, "The Super Eagles are now the attraction of all football fans from all over Africa and globally in Morocco. From where I sat watching the Round of 16 match against Mozambique on Monday night, fans from other countries were hailing and and cheering Nigeria louder, due to the purposeful football display they exhibit on the pitch.

"It's equally on record that the Nigerian team haven't lost any match since the competition began in December. So it's a commmedable feat."

However, the number one Sports Writer in Nigeria cautioned that the team must now re-access, retool and re-focus its strategy for greater exploits.

"As it were, the competition will certainly take a diffrent shape from the quarter-final stage, and to emerge champions at last, you need to be well prepared to square off and defeat any side no matter how good they are.

"No doubt the current Super Eagles have abundant talents and equal to the task, but the technical and other officials of the team need to put heads together and face the upcoming games with the desired approach.

"For the players, they equally need to apply calm and always remain focused while on the pitch of play. There is actually no need to be confrontational against anyone, be it your teammates, opponents and even match officials. This is the moment that mental balance, resilience and overall psychological application are needed to enable the team achieve their set goal," he said.

The SWAN President also commended the large presence of Nigerian Sports Journalists in Morocco, ensuring that Nigeria is well projected.

"Nigerian Sports Journalists are obviously highest in number compared to other countries, more than 100 of us are here in Morocco. The Nigeria sporting media deserve all the commendation and encouragement too," he said.

On the situation that played out between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during Mozambique game, the President of SWAN urged all Stakeholders, including the teeming Sporting Media to keep supporting Super Eagles.

He particularly enjoined Sports Journalists to mostly and always highlight the areas that will project Nigeria in good stead among the comity of nations especially as the 35th edition of AFCON continues, adding, "let us remember that as the Super Eagles' win and progress, it is a triumph for all Nigerians and indeed the country."