Nigeria: Yabatech Restates Zero Tolerance for Misconduct, Charts New Course for Digital Innovation, Research

As the management of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) sets a new agenda focused on digital innovation, research excellence and student-centred education, the institution has reaffirmed its zero tolerance for corruption, harassment and professional misconduct.

The institution gave the charge to its newly recruited teaching and non-teaching staff at a management meeting held at the start of the 2026 academic year, where the college leadership outlined expectations aimed at strengthening its national and global standing.

Addressing the new employees, the Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, said that their appointment marked the beginning of a new chapter in public service, urging them to see themselves not merely as workers, but as custodians of knowledge, mentors to students and ambassadors of the YABATECH brand.

Describing the college as a global institution with a proud legacy of excellence in teaching, research, innovation and service, he noted that the college has maintained a strong reputation for technical and vocational education. He explained that the recruitment process was deliberately rigorous to ensure that only qualified and disciplined professionals were engaged.

According to him, sustaining the institution's reputation now rests on the new staff's commitment to discipline, dedication and ethical conduct. He warned that the college would not tolerate corruption, nepotism, extortion or any form of misconduct, particularly actions that exploit or harass students.

"Extortion of students under any guise is unacceptable. Harassment; academic, sexual or power-related, will not be tolerated. Anyone found culpable will face appropriate sanctions. Our students are our diamonds and must be treated with dignity, fairness and respect," he said.

The rector also cautioned against dual full-time employment, describing it as gross misconduct under public service rules, and advised newly recruited staff to regularise their employment status where necessary, stressing that ignorance of regulations would not be accepted as an excuse.

Abdul further outlined expectations on punctuality, proper documentation, responsible use of institutional resources, strict adherence to examination and grading policies, and professionalism in conduct and appearance.

On academic delivery, he appealed to lecturers to adopt modern, student-centred and technology-driven teaching methods, discourage note dictation and the sale of handouts.

He stressed that teaching at the college must be interactive, innovative and aligned with industry needs.

Abdul identified the college's strategic priorities to include digital literacy, entrepreneurship, industry collaboration, research and innovation, environmental sustainability, inclusivity, teamwork and zero tolerance for harassment.

"YABATECH is intensifying efforts to become a smart campus, staff are encouraged to continually upgrade their digital skills. Academic staff are also advised to strengthen research output through collaboration, grants, patents and industry-driven innovation. Publish and prosper, remains a guiding principle for academic advancement."

He disclosed that the college has established research support structures, including centres focused on applied research, grants management and technology commercialisation, to ensure that research translates into tangible societal and economic impact.

The rector also announced plans to invest in academic content creation, enabling staff to develop digital learning resources such as videos, podcasts and course materials for institutional platforms, with opportunities for revenue generation.

The Registrar, Mrs. Henrietta Badejo, welcomed the new staff and reminded them that they are joining an institution committed to excellence, integrity and service. She urged them to familiarise themselves fully with the rules guiding the operations of the college, describing the regulations as the foundation of YABATECH's values, ethical standards and professional conduct.

She emphasised that professionalism, punctuality, confidentiality and respect in all professional interactions are mandatory, adding that staff must adhere strictly to policies on examinations, grading, student welfare, approvals and documentation.

She warned against the misuse of institutional facilities and digital platforms, stressing that college resources must not be deployed for personal gain, while also urging fairness and equity in staff-student relations.

"I urge you to see these rules not as restrictions, but as guiding principles that ensure harmony, fairness and excellence within our institution," she said.