Nigeria: Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today, January 7, 2026

The Nigerian Naira maintained a stable yet cautious trajectory against the United States Dollar during early trading hours on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and informal channels indicate that the currency is navigating a period of relative calm following the festive season.

In the official window, the Naira opened at approximately 1,432.00 per dollar. This follows a slightly stronger performance earlier in the week, where rates hovered around the 1,428.00 mark. Market analysts attribute this marginal adjustment to renewed corporate demand for imports as businesses resume full operations for the new year.

Parallel Market

The parallel market, often referred to as the "black market," continues to show a slight premium. Traders in major hubs like Lagos and Abuja reported buying rates between 1,485.00 and 1,500.00 per dollar. While the gap between the official and parallel rates remains, it has stabilised significantly compared to the volatility seen in previous quarters, reflecting the impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria's ongoing liquidity interventions.

Market sentiment remains focused on the Central Bank's upcoming policy direction for the first quarter of 2026. Investors are particularly keen on whether the apex bank will further increase foreign exchange supply to Authorised Dealers to satisfy the anticipated surge in retail demand.

As of midday, the closing rates in the official NFEM segment are expected to settle within the 1,430.00 to 1,435.00 range, barring any significant late-day fluctuations.