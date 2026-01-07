Nigeria: Army Rescues Retired Colonel From Kidnappers in Plateau

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace, yesterday, said it has rescued Colonel Ajanaku (retd), following his abduction by gunmen in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Army, which made this known via its official X handle, stated that the retired officer was kidnapped in the early hours of January 5, 2026 from his residence opposite the Salvation Army Church along Rukuba Road, Bassa LGA.

According to the statement, troops of Sectors 1 and 3 of Operation Enduring Peace swiftly mobilised after receiving a distress call and trailed the kidnappers along their withdrawal route through the Wildlife Park.

"Later in the day (Monday), about 1400 hours, the kidnappers contacted the wife of the abducted retired officer and demanded a ransom of N200 million.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Having observed the overwhelming presence and pressure from pursuing troops, the kidnappers issued threats to kill the victim if search operations were not halted.

"Consequently, troops tactically switched to covert operations, which culminated in the successful rescue of Colonel Ajanaku (retd) about 1730 hours on January 5, 2026, at the outskirts of the Rafiki Axis, Bassa LGA, Plateau State, without any ransom payment," the statement added.

The Army disclosed that the rescued officer is currently undergoing medical examination at the Operation Enduring Peace Medical Centre and is in stable condition.

"He will be debriefed to provide vital intelligence that will aid ongoing follow-up operations," the statement said.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Enduring Peace are continuing combing operations within surrounding forests to apprehend the fleeing kidnappers and dismantle their criminal network.

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, pledging to continue denying criminal elements freedom of action across the joint operations area.