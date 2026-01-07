Nigeria: Technology Growth Gives Nigeria First Unmanned Fuel Station

Technology has once more made an in-road into the oil & gas industry, giving the country first start into the automated, unmanned system of filling station operations.

The development is a fall out of business link-up between one of the nation's leading downstream petroleum marketing companies, AA RANO and a Nigerian-based technology firm specialising in the downstream oil and gas sector business management system, Petrosoft.

The partnership will see Petrosoft Limited deploy fully automated, unmanned fuel stations across AA Rano Nigeria networks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This pioneering initiative is scheduled to go live January 2026, marking a significant milestone in the digital transformation of Nigeria's energy retail sector.

It will redefine the fueling experience for Nigerian consumers by introducing 24/7 self-service capabilities, eliminating human error, and ensuring 100% transparency in every liter dispensed.

By leveraging Petrosoft's indigenous cutting-edge technology, AA RANO said it is now positioned to lead the market in operational efficiency and customer-centric innovation.

Intelligent automation drives efficiency

Petrosoft Limited, being a premier provider of downstream oil and gas technology solutions, will deploy its proprietary SmartPump technology to power these facilities.

The solutions Petrosoft will provide, will cover the entire spectrum of fuel management, including:

*Retail Automation:* Fully integrated systems that allow for self-service refueling, contactless payments, and real-time dispenser control, ensuring that customers get exactly what they pay for.

*Corporate Fuel Management:* Specialized solutions for corporate fleets fueling with automatic vehicle identification, enabling businesses to manage fuel spend with absolute transparency, preventing unauthorised usage and streamlining reconciliation.

*Inventory & Tank Monitoring:* Advanced Automatic Tank Gauging, ATG and cloud-based monitoring to prevent fuel theft, track leaks, and ensure optimal stock levels across all locations.

According to AA Rano's General Manager, Retail, Mr Mohammed Sule, said: "Our commitment to excellence and innovation led us to Petrosoft. By introducing unmanned, automated stations, we are not just adopting technology; we are setting a new standard for reliability and speed in the Nigerian downstream sector. This project ensures our customers can fuel up at any time with total confidence."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, CEO of Petrosoft, Dr Joshua Denila, "We are proud to partner with AA RANO on this historic project. Our solutions are 100% locally developed but meet global standards for IoT and automation. From retail outlets to large-scale corporate fueling hubs, Petrosoft's mission is to eliminate inefficiencies and maximize profitability for operators while giving the end-user a world-class experience."