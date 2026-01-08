Nigerian Government Denies Abandoning Students On Morocco Scholarship

8 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Zainab Adewale

The Minister said no beneficiary on a valid federal government scholarship has been abandoned.

The federal government has dismissed reports suggesting that Nigerian students studying in Morocco under its scholarship scheme have been abandoned, describing the claims as false and unfounded.

The government also denied awarding any new bilateral scholarships in 2025, insisting that documents circulating to support such claims are 'fake, unauthenticated, and constitute a calculated attempt to mislead the public and discredit government policy.'

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The clarification was made in a statement issued on Wednesday by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Folashade Boriowo.

Payments made up to 2024

Quoting the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, the statement explained that all Nigerian students enrolled under the Bilateral Education Scholarship (BES) programme before 2024 had received payments up to the 2024 budget year.

Mr Alausa said no beneficiary on a valid federal government scholarship has been abandoned, while also refuting claims that new bilateral scholarship awards were made in October 2025 or at any time after.

"Any temporary delays in outstanding payments are attributable to fiscal constraints and are currently being addressed through ongoing engagements between the Federal Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance."

Reasons for ending overseas scholarships

Mr Alausa explained that the decision to discontinue government-funded bilateral scholarships abroad followed a comprehensive policy review.

The review, he said, showed that Nigeria now has adequate capacity within its universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education to offer the affected programmes locally.

"Consequently, only scholarships that are fully funded by foreign governments are now being supported, with all financial obligations borne entirely by the host countries," he said.

Support for existing students continues

Despite the policy shift, the minister said the federal government would continue to support students already enrolled under previous arrangements until the completion of their programmes.

He added that students who may prefer to discontinue their studies abroad may formally write to the Department of Scholarship Awards.

Such students, he said, are being offered the option of returning to Nigeria, where they will be seamlessly reintegrated into appropriate tertiary institutions of their choice.

"The federal government will also cover their return travel costs to ensure a smooth and orderly transition," he added.

Tackling abuse in scholarship system

According to Mr Alausa, the reforms were part of the current administration's efforts to eliminate inefficiencies and abuses within the scholarship system.

He noted that past practices of sponsoring overseas training for courses already well-established in Nigeria had placed avoidable financial burdens on the country.

The federal government, he added, remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the prudent management of public resources, while warning against misinformation, blackmail and attempts to undermine policies designed to strengthen national capacity and safeguard the integrity of the education sector.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.