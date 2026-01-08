Africa: Ghana Ranked Among Africa's Top 10 Futsal Nations

Ghana has been ranked among the top 10 futsal national teams in Africa. The elite list of Africa's top 10 futsal nations includes Ghana, Algeria, Angola, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Libya, Guinea, Mauritania, Mozambique, and Zambia.

Ghana's strong ranking comes with a major competitive advantage, as it earns the Black Stars Futsal team a direct bye from the preliminary round of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

As a result, Ghana will advance straight to the final qualifying stage, just one step away from securing a place at the continental finals. Attention has now shifted to late yesterday's draw in Morocco, where Ghana would learn its last hurdle on the road to the AFCON finals.

Meanwhile, the final draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2026 will be held in Rabat on Thursday, January 15, 2025. On the same day, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) will also announce the winners of the CAF Women's Coach of the Year and other outstanding women's football awards, a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said.

The draw will mark a historic moment for the competition, featuring an expanded 16-team field for the first time. It will take place at 14h00 local time (13h00 GMT / 15h00 Cairo).

The 16 qualified teams are: Morocco (hosts), Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

The award categories to be announced includes the CAF Women's Coach of the Year, CAF Women's Interclub Player of the Year and CAF Women's Club of the Year. They were originally scheduled to be presented at the CAF Awards 2025, but were postponed as the Women's Football season had not concluded due to the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League.