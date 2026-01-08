Nigeria: Breaking - Federal Government Disburses Outstanding Afcon Match Bonuses to Super Eagles

The Federal Government has confirmed the disbursement of outstanding match bonuses to the Super Eagles at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco, following the completion of administrative and foreign exchange processes.

The Minister of State for Finance, Mrs Doris Uzoka-Anite, disclosed this in a statement posted on her verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday morning.

Uzoka-Anite said the government, working closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had resolved earlier bottlenecks surrounding foreign exchange processing to ensure timely payment to the players.

"I am pleased to provide an update on the administrative progress regarding the match bonuses for our national team at AFCON 2025," she said. "The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria have successfully streamlined the foreign exchange processing to ensure our players are rewarded without further delay."

According to her, all group-stage bonuses have been fully released and have cleared the necessary regulatory stages, while the final transfers to players' accounts were already underway.

The Super Eagles team reportedly tagged a protest on the sidelines of the ongoing continental soccer competition with a threat not to travel to Marrakech for their next match against Algeria slated for Saturday unless all outstanding winning bonuses were paid by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

She explained that the government introduced a fast-track conversion process to meet the players' preferences for foreign currency payments. "We have implemented a fast-track conversion process to move funds into foreign currency, honouring the players' preferences," the minister said.

Dr. Uzoka-Anite added that the final disbursements to the players' domiciliary accounts were in progress and expected to reflect shortly. "The final transfers to domiciliary accounts are currently in flight. Players can expect these funds to reflect starting today or tomorrow," she stated.

She noted that measures had also been put in place to prevent future delays in the payment of players' entitlements. "Going forward, the process will be fully streamlined to ensure faster, more predictable disbursements aligned with international best practice," she said.

Reaffirming the federal government's commitment to the welfare of the national team, the minister said the focus remained on enabling the Super Eagles to sustain their performance as the tournament enters its decisive stages.

"Our focus remains entirely on supporting the team's welfare so they can maintain their incredible momentum in the knockout rounds," she stated, adding that, "We move forward with one goal: bringing the trophy home."