Ghana: Culture Must Work With Law - Asantehene

Strong cultural values, supported by disciplined and professional law enforcement, remained the most effective foundation for crime prevention and national peace, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has said.

According to the Asantehene, no society could rely solely on policing if its moral compass has collapsed, stressing that culture must work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to preserve order, dignity and peace.

Culture, he emphasised, taught responsibility before rights, restraint before punishment and harmony before conflict.

"When culture is strong, crime finds no room to grow, but when it weakens, law enforcement is forced to compensate," he maintained.

He made these remarks yesterday during a historic visit to the Ghana Police Service Headquarters in Accra.

Otumfuo described the visit as a landmark engagement rather than a ceremonial one, noting that although traditional rulers have long worked with the Ghana Police Service, it was his first opportunity to visit what he called the "engine room" of the service.

He expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, for the invitation and the warm reception extended to him and his delegation.

The Asantehene said the honour was shared with traditional rulers across the country, whom he described as guardians of culture.

He praised the police leadership present, including former Inspectors General of Police, and reflected on his long relationship with the service, recalling his first police aide-de-camp over 26 years ago.

He commended officers of the Ghana Police Service for their sacrifices, acknowledging the difficult conditions under which many work to keep the country safe.

Otumfuo further noted that Ghana's reputation as a peaceful nation in a troubled world is largely due to the dedication of its security services, especially the police.

Drawing on history, he explained that long before modern policing, communities maintained law and order through custom and shared values.

Otumfuo stressed that effective policing begins long before sirens are heard, starting in homes, families and communities where discipline and respect are upheld.

He, therefore, called for deeper institutional collaboration between traditional authorities and the Ghana Police Service, urging chiefs to serve as partners in community policing while officers are trained to understand local customs.

He also addressed public concerns about police conduct and integrity, urging the leadership of the service to tackle issues that undermine public trust.

Again, the Asantehene called for the reinforcement of values instilled during police training and emphasised the need for political neutrality in policing, stressing that the service must enforce the law without fear or favour.

The IGP, Mr Yohuno, described the Asantehene's visit as unprecedented and a moment of great national significance.

He said African societies, particularly the Ashanti Kingdom, had organised systems of justice and security long before colonial policing, and these indigenous systems influenced modern policing in Ghana.

The IGP praised Otumfuo's role in peace-building and conflict resolution, citing his leadership in resolving the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis and contributions to security efforts in Bawku.

He said these interventions had strengthened policing and improved community confidence.

He also highlighted Otumfuo's contributions to education, culture and national development, as well as his strong stance against illegal mining.

According to him, the visit would guide the Police Service in integrating traditional values and customs into training and operational practices.