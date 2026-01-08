Ghana: Lanma PWDs Receive Support

A total of 28 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality (LaNMA) in the Greater Accra Region yesterday received assorted starter packs as support from the Municipal Assembly Common Fund to enable them become self-reliant.

They took home Deep Freezers, Double Cabin Fridges, Polytanks, Hair Dryers, Provisions, Ice Chests, Popcorn machines, leather products for footwear production, computers and accessories, while others who needed medical attention were also catered for.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Ibrahim Faila Fuseini, presenting the items, said everything possible would be done to ensure that everyone gets their requested items towards contributing to the socio-economic development of the area.

He indicated that the items were procured according to their demands and must be used for the intended purposes.

The MCE stated that a team of auditors had been put in place to supervise the usage of the items and warned that anyone found culpable would be prevented from future support.

Alhaji Fuseini also explained that as a devoted Muslim, it would be against his Islamic principles not to support a Person With Disabilities. As such, they must also reciprocate the assembly's gesture by putting the items to good use to become self-sufficient.

"Those receiving the items must know that they are meant to improve their livelihood and empower them to become self-sufficient in order to support not only their families but others too, as such must not disappoint him," he added.

Moreover, he urged those having a second thought about the items to re-evaluate their approach because they were not handouts, but tools to enhance their economic prospects, and must only be used for such purposes.

The MCE indicated that all items had been clearly embossed and cannot be sold or transferred to any other person apart from the recipients.

Alhaji Fuseini, who assured of adopting every developmental strategy to promote the government's resetting agenda, urged families of the recipients to support them effectively and utilise the items.