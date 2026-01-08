Ghana: Veep Confers With Cape Coast Delegation On 8-Year Development Plan

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, yesterday received a delegation from the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) for discussions on an eight-year development plan to transform the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The delegation, led by the Metropolitan Chief Executive, George Arthur, included the Members of Parliament for Cape Coast North and Cape Coast South.

The visit was a New Year courtesy call during which the team extended goodwill messages to the Vice President and expressed hope for strength and clarity as government continues efforts to reset the nation.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang said the meeting focused on development priorities for the metropolis and explored how government support could help accelerate progress.

She noted that the assembly presented a comprehensive eight-year development plan, outlining key projects intended to make Cape Coast more vibrant and economically viable.

Among the major components of the plan is the refurbishment and eventual operation of the late President Evans Atta Mills Library, a facility expected to serve as a centre for learning, research, and civic engagement.

The plan also highlights the rehabilitation of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital to improve healthcare delivery and meet the growing needs of residents.

The Vice President divulged that discussions also covered local fundraising initiatives being considered by the assembly to complement government support and mobilise resources for development projects.

She welcomed the approach, stressing the importance of shared responsibility in driving sustainable development at the local level.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang further encouraged the Metropolitan Assembly to actively involve residents of Cape Coast in decision-making processes.

According to her, inclusive engagement would promote a sense of ownership among the people and strengthen public commitment to development initiatives and positive change within the metropolis.

She further emphasised the need for the assembly to align its development efforts with the broader national development agenda in order to ensure coherence and long-term impact.

By working in tandem with national priorities, she noted that the metropolis would be better positioned to attract support and deliver meaningful outcomes for its people.

The Vice President reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting local authorities in their development efforts and expressed optimism that, with collaboration and active citizen participation, Cape Coast could achieve sustained growth and renewed vitality over the coming years.