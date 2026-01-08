Liberia: Minister Beysolow-Nyanti Unveils Liberia's 2026 Foreign Policy Drive As It Takes UN Security Council Seat

Monrovia — The Embassy of the Republic of Liberia in the Kingdom of Morocco has announced that Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has outlined a comprehensive and performance driven diplomatic agenda for 2026.

The Foreign Minister presented the new policy direction during a global virtual briefing with Liberian diplomatic missions across the world. The briefing was hosted from Liberia's diplomatic mission in Rabat, Morocco, and brought together ambassadors, chargés d'affaires, and senior foreign service officials to discuss priorities and expectations for the coming year.

Minister Beysolow Nyanti described 2025 as a defining year in Liberia's diplomatic history, noting that the country's election to the United Nations Security Council has placed it under increased international attention and responsibility. She emphasized that Liberia's presence on the global body must be guided by professionalism, discipline, accountability, and measurable results in the conduct of its foreign policy.

According to the Minister, the 2026 diplomatic agenda is focused on strengthening institutional capacity within Liberia's foreign service, improving coordination among diplomatic missions, and ensuring that Liberia's foreign policy aligns with national development priorities. She stressed the need for diplomats to serve not only as representatives of the state but also as promoters of peace, economic cooperation, and Liberia's image abroad.

Minister Beysolow Nyanti highlighted the importance of strategic engagement with international partners, multilateral institutions, and regional organizations, particularly in areas of peace and security, climate change, sustainable development, and economic diplomacy. She noted that Liberia's role on the Security Council presents an opportunity to amplify the voices of smaller and developing nations while contributing constructively to global peace and stability.

She also called on Liberian diplomats to demonstrate a high level of professionalism and ethical conduct, stressing that performance evaluation would be based on clear benchmarks and results.

The Minister said accountability would be central to the implementation of the new agenda, adding that diplomatic missions are expected to actively support national interests, attract investment, and strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations.

During the briefing, the Foreign Minister underscored the need for effective communication and public diplomacy, urging missions to engage host governments, international organizations, and the

Liberian diaspora in meaningful ways. She said clear messaging and timely reporting would be critical as Liberia navigates its responsibilities on the global stage.

The Embassy of Liberia in Morocco described the briefing as a critical step in preparing the country's diplomatic corps for the demands of the coming year. Officials noted that the Minister's address set a clear tone for Liberia's engagement with the international community as it enters a new phase of global leadership and responsibility.

Liberia is expected to formally take its seat as a non permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2026, a development widely regarded as a milestone in the country's post conflict diplomatic journey.

The Foreign Ministry has indicated that further consultations and policy guidance will follow as part of efforts to ensure a coordinated and effective diplomatic posture during Liberia's tenure on the Council.