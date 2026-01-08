Liberia: Senator Kogar Accuses Nimba Traditional Leaders of Political Bias and Loss of Neutrality

Nimba County — Senator Samuel G. Kogar of Nimba County has criticized traditional chiefs and elders of Nimba County, accusing them of abandoning neutrality, fairness, and moral authority in favor of political alignment and personal interests. The Senator made the remarks recently during an appearance on the BKS Radio "Heat Hour" program in Ganta, where he expressed concern over what he described as the growing politicization of traditional leadership in the county.

Speaking on the program, Senator Kogar alleged that many chiefs and elders are no longer able to render fair judgment or engage citizens impartially, particularly individuals he described as victims of dismissals under the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. According to him, the traditional leaders who are expected to serve as custodians of unity and justice have instead chosen sides, thereby undermining their credibility and relevance within their communities.

The Senator cited what he called a pattern of selective engagement by traditional authorities, referencing the recent dismissal of former Minister of Mines and Energy, Wilmot Paye, a prominent son of Nimba County. He noted that Mr. Paye was removed from his position and replaced by another Nimba citizen, yet the reaction from traditional leaders was, in his view, troubling. Senator Kogar claimed that when Mr. Paye was dismissed, the chiefs and elders who should have offered guidance, consolation, and reconciliation were largely absent.

He further alleged that these same leaders later appeared in full traditional regalia to celebrate and support the confirmation of the new Minister of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban. Senator Kogar argued that such actions send the wrong message to the public and demonstrate clear political bias.

"When someone is affected, that person deserves consolation and unity as a son of the soil," Senator Kogar said. "But when elders abandon such an individual and only show up for government programs, they are clearly taking sides." He added that this behavior reflects a deeper problem of favoritism, inconsistency, and what he described as nepotism in judgment within the traditional leadership structure.

The Senator also questioned the independence of chiefs and elders who receive salaries or other incentives from the central government. He argued that financial dependence on the government compromises their ability to mediate disputes fairly and to speak truthfully in times of political tension. According to him, once traditional leaders are placed on the government payroll, their loyalty often shifts away from the people and toward political authorities.

"Once elders and chiefs are on the payroll, their independence is compromised," he said. "They will always follow the superintendent, the vice president, the president, or the minister of internal affairs." Senator Kogar stressed that genuine traditional leadership must be rooted in independent thinking, moral courage, and the willingness to speak truth to power, even when such truth is unpopular or risky.

He warned that as long as chiefs and elders are perceived as extensions of the ruling establishment, public trust in their decisions will continue to erode, thereby fueling division, resentment, and political tension within communities across Nimba County.

Senator Kogar proposed a clearer separation of roles among traditional leaders in the county. He suggested that chiefs and elders who are not receiving government salaries or benefits should be entrusted with mediating disputes and handling sensitive communal issues, since they are more likely to be seen as neutral and independent. Those who are financially supported by the government, he said, should openly align themselves with the state rather than claiming neutrality while acting in the interest of political authorities.

"There is no neutrality right now, and it is a serious problem," the Senator emphasized. "If Nimba wants to progress, we must be truthful with ourselves." He noted that when elders are perceived as choosing sides, appearing only at government programs and appointments while ignoring those who fall out of political favor, it deepens existing tensions and widens the gap between leaders and ordinary citizens.

Senator Kogar described the current situation as one of the major challenges facing Nimba County, with far-reaching implications for peace, fairness, and development. He pointed out that in many rural communities, chiefs and elders are often the first point of contact when disputes arise, whether over land, politics, or communal resources. When those leaders are viewed as biased or politically compromised, he said, citizens lose faith in local mechanisms for justice and reconciliation.

He cautioned that such a breakdown in confidence can lead to the escalation of conflicts, unresolved grievances, and a gradual erosion of social cohesion. According to him, elders should be at the forefront of promoting reconciliation and unity before aligning themselves with political authority, warning that reversing this order ultimately causes communities to suffer.

During the interview, Senator Kogar also addressed the role of the media in Nimba County and across the country. He rejected suggestions that he should financially support media institutions in exchange for favorable coverage, insisting that such arrangements undermine journalistic independence and professionalism. He stated that paying journalists or media outlets would weaken their credibility and compromise their ability to report objectively.

"If I pay you, that becomes my weakness," he said. "You will no longer be respected professionally." He urged media practitioners to use their platforms responsibly and not to promote personal or political interests. According to him, journalists and media owners must resist pressure from politicians and power brokers and instead focus on objective reporting, balanced analysis, and fact-based commentary that serves the public interest.

Senator Kogar stressed that an independent media is essential for holding both traditional leaders and elected officials accountable, while also providing citizens with reliable information needed to make informed decisions.

Senator Kogar appealed to citizens, elders, chiefs, and members of the media in Nimba County to embrace truth, independence, and sincerity as guiding principles. He described the current lack of neutrality and fairness within key traditional and civic institutions as a nightmare that must be confronted honestly if the county is to achieve lasting peace and meaningful development.

According to Senator Kogar, Nimba County cannot move forward if leaders at all levels are perceived as serving narrow political interests rather than the broader welfare of the people. He concluded by warning that ignoring the loss of credibility within institutions would only delay deeper conflict and confusion in the future.