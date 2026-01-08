Liberia: Representative Banks Demands Accountability Over Alleged Disappearance of Development Funds in Grand Bassa's District Two

Monrovia — A controversy has emerged in Electoral District Two of Grand Bassa County following allegations that a social development fund intended to benefit local communities has gone missing, raising serious concerns about financial accountability among district authorities.

The allegations were made public by the district's lawmaker, Representative J. Clarence T. Banks, who accused several local officials of financial impropriety and the mismanagement of community resources.

Representative Banks disclosed the matter during a news conference held at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. During the briefing, he outlined what he described as troubling evidence of corruption, misappropriation of funds, and a lack of transparency involving monies paid by a private mining company for development activities in the Neekreen Statutory District.

According to the lawmaker, the dispute centers on a Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 23, 2024, between the citizens of Neekreen Statutory District in Electoral District Two and Z and H Mining Company Branch Number One. The agreement permitted the company to engage in rock crushing activities on community land and was intended to ensure that residents derived financial and social benefits from the company's operations.

Under the terms of the agreement, the citizens of Neekreen, referred to as the first party, were represented by section representatives from various communities. These included Dixon Dunn Williams, Theresa Guah, and Elkanah Michael Somah of Kponwrohn Section, G. Isaac Gaye, Elijah Y. Fiamapue, and Roland Tukpah of Kortrow Section, and Junior Kahn, Solomon S. Giah, and Patience K. Georges of Neekreen Section, all within the Neekreen Statutory District. Z and H Mining Company Branch Number One, identified as the second party, was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Jinlong Qi.

Representative Banks revealed that documents in his possession show the mining company paid a total of thirty two thousand United States dollars on April 30, 2025.

The payment covered two years of land rent and community welfare for a fifty acre parcel of land in the Neekreen Statutory District, spanning the period from January 23, 2024, to January 22, 2026. He further alleged that this amount, along with additional payments bringing the total to approximately sixty nine thousand United States dollars, was collected by local officials but has not been properly accounted for.

The lawmaker claimed that one of the individuals allegedly involved in handling the funds was an aide assigned to the office of the President Pro tempore of the Liberian Senate, Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence. The individual was identified as Isaac Gaye. Representative Banks emphasized that none of the officials linked to the transaction has presented any clear records or documentation explaining how the funds were spent for the benefit of the affected communities.

In response to the situation, Representative Banks said he has formally written both the General Auditing Commission and the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce. In his communication, he requested a comprehensive audit of all funds received under the agreement and called for the recovery of any monies that may have been stolen or unlawfully diverted. He described the action as a necessary step to protect public interest and promote accountability at the local level.

Beyond calling for an audit, the Grand Bassa District Two lawmaker warned that he is prepared to initiate legal proceedings against those implicated in the matter. He stated that this could include senior officials, among them the President Pro tempore of the Liberian Senate, whom he alleged recommended and presided over the confirmation of some of the individuals accused of wrongdoing.

Representative Banks expressed frustration that, despite being the elected representative of the district, he has no knowledge of how the social development funds were utilized. He alleged that the money was diverted into personal bank accounts rather than being used for critical community needs such as the construction or rehabilitation of public bridges, roads, and other essential services.

"These officials secured advance payments from this private company and there is no physical evidence to show that the work they were contracted to perform was ever done. Even small amounts of stolen money can worsen the suffering of local people, and that is why we are treating this matter with the seriousness

it deserves," Representative Banks said, while stressing the importance of transparency and accountability.

The lawmaker also praised the General Auditing Commission and the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce for what he described as their prompt response to his request. He noted that his call for audits dates back to 2024, when he assumed office and requested a full review of projects allocated to his district under both the former George Weah administration and the current administration.

According to Representative Banks, his independent assessment revealed that several government funded projects in the district, including bridge construction initiatives that reportedly received thousands of dollars, were either never started or left incomplete. He added that the disappearance of funds intended for development has further deepened the hardship faced by residents of the district.

In a related development, Representative Banks highlighted personal initiatives he has undertaken to address infrastructure and development challenges in Electoral District Two. He recalled that in late 2024 he procured and unveiled four pieces of heavy machinery to support road construction and agricultural development across the district.

He disclosed that rehabilitation work is ongoing or planned for several major roads and bridges, including the Waka Town to Bong County road, which serves as a vital link between Electoral District Two of Grand Bassa County and neighboring Bong County.

Representative Banks also pointed to interventions in the education sector, noting that thirty two students from the district have benefited from scholarships at Grand Bassa University, while two others have received foreign scholarships to study in the Philippines. He said these efforts reflect his broader commitment to improving living conditions for his constituents amid growing concerns over the alleged misuse of public and community funds.