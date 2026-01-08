Liberia: Lofa County University On Five-Year Strategic Plan, Says LCU President Dr. Podah

The Lofa County University has begun the implementation of its five-year strategic plan aimed at improving the academic environment, infrastructures, staff development and upgrade its financial capacities.

The strategic plan, which centers on agriculture, its decentralization, provision of housing for the administrators and faculties, dormitories for students, electricity, decentralization, water and sanitation, is in line with government's arrest agenda.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with in Monrovia during the weekend, the LCU President, Professor Doctor, Isaac Podah disclosed that when he took over a little a year ago, the institution, which has about 700 number of students, has increased to a little over 2,000.

"We have already electrified the institution, constructed a dining hall and pathways on the campus of the institution," Professor Poday said; adding: "one of the ground breaking achievements is the establishment of the institution's farm where we are producing rice, carrots and animal husbandry."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, almost all of the classes have been air-conditioned and others given fans, bathrooms have given a face-lift and several bore holes dogged for the free and constant free flow of water on the campus.

"Based on this," Prof Dr. Podah went on, "we have reached agreement with the multilateral high in Voinjama, Lofa County to use some of the facility for the conduction of classes while negotiation for other institutions outside Voinjama to decentralize the university throughout the region."

Already, the LCU has secured about 100 acres of land purposely to engage in the planting of cocoa and other cash crops because the institution cannot rely only on the government.

He added that LCU is plan to hold a national one United States Dollars rally in Liberia and abroad in order to fund the institution.

"I have also published a book entitled: "Citizenship Education and Elements of Government in Liberia," which is currently used in schools in Liberia and the proceeds go towards the LCU."

According to LCU President, to implement these plans, the institution will need at least three million United States Dollars annually.

The institution also needs to be depoliticized and fully funded because investment in the university will go a long way especially making Lofa County regain its historical name of being the breadbasket in Liberia.

Concluding, Prof. Dr. Podah made it clear that there is a need to increase the allotment in the national budget to three million United States Dollars annually.