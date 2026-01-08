Liberia: LFA Power Broker Murvee Gray Backs Raji's Third-Term Bid, Rules Out Re-Election

Monrovia — Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports and Liberia Football Association (LFA) Executive Committee member Murvee Gray has officially thrown his weight behind Mustapha Raji's third-term presidency, calling on football affiliates to prioritize "continuity over change."

In a strategic meeting with key football stakeholders, including the Inter-School Sports Association (ISSA), Liberia Football Coaches Association, Liberia Football Referees Association, the Liberia Oldtimers National Association, and academic sports leaders, Gray confirmed he will not seek re-election to the Executive Committee when his term expires this April.

"Years back, we said we were going to serve one term, and that term ends in April," Gray told the gathering. "We called the affiliates to thank them and to let them know exactly where we stand as we move toward the Congress."

The "Battle for the Vote"

Gray's endorsement is rooted in a long-standing political struggle within the LFA.

He reminded affiliates of the hurdles they faced in securing voting rights within the LFA Congress, a feat he credits largely to Raji's administration.

"Some people never wanted us to be part of the LFA voters," Gray recalled. "We fought hard to be admitted as stakeholders, and today we have voting rights. It was not an easy fight."

He specifically highlighted Raji's role in consolidating the fractured school sports structures into a single, national ISSA body.

"Today we are organized in all 15 counties and Montserrado because of that vision," he noted.

With the LFA elections roughly four months away, Gray's exit from the Executive Committee comes with a succession plan. He announced that Mr. Milton Yoko has been unanimously appointed as Vice President for Administration to represent ISSA at the upcoming Congress.

Gray urged the voting bloc to remain united," warning that the influence they fought for could be undermined if they split their support.

"We were denied as delegates in the past, but we stood together and fought," Gray said. "Now that I am leaving, I am asking you to go to Congress together just as we did then."

"Performance Over Kinship"

Addressing critics who suggest his support for Raji is based on personal loyalty or tribal ties, the Assistant Minister pointed to tangible infrastructure developments across Liberia as the primary driver for his endorsement.

"I support him not because he is my kinsman," Gray clarified, "but because of the level of work he has done. Look at the development of artificial turf projects and regional technical hubs. Even in my hometown, there will be a regional hub. These are things we cannot ignore."

"If somebody helped you along the way and you see the level of work he is doing, would you go against him?"

Electoral Impact

As the LFA election season heats up, Gray's endorsement is expected to solidify Raji's grip on the school and academic sports voting blocs.

Historically, these affiliates have played a "kingmaker" role in LFA elections. Gray's public declaration serves as a significant blow to opposition candidates hoping to peel away the youth and school sports vote.