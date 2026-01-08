Nigeria: Gov Radda Okays Appointment of Three New Permanent Secretaries

press release

Among the newly appointed permanent secretaries is Tukur Hassan Dan Ali from Danmusa Local Government Area -- a highly respected journalist and current Chairman of the Katsina State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Katsina State Civil Service.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Head of the State Civil Service, Falalu Bawale.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Among the newly appointed permanent secretaries is Tukur Hassan Dan Ali from Danmusa Local Government Area -- a highly respected journalist and current Chairman of the Katsina State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). The other two are Junaidu Muntari from Kankara Local Government Area and Yahaya Abdullahi from Safana Local Government Area.

Speaking on the development, the Head of the Civil Service, Falalu Bawale, noted that the appointments were strictly based on merit.

He explained that "the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries successfully participated in and passed a rigorous merit-based examination conducted by the Public Service Institute of Nigeria on behalf of the Katsina State Government."

He added that the selection process underscores the administration's commitment to competence and professionalism, stressing that "ongoing reforms in the civil service are anchored on meritocracy, performance, and integrity."

The new appointees were further encouraged to fully key into the administration's transformational "Building Your Future" agenda, considering the strategic relevance of their positions to the socio-economic progress of Katsina State.

Mr Bawale charged the permanent secretaries to meet public expectations, saying, "You must justify the confidence reposed in you by carrying out your responsibilities with diligence, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the growth and stability of the Katsina State Civil Service."

The appointments take immediate effect as the administration intensifies efforts to reposition the civil service for efficient and effective service delivery across the state.