The quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 bring together a collection of teams whose combined pedigree underlines the scale of the challenge ahead, with the eight remaining nations having collectively won the continental title 22 times.

Seven of the eight quarter-finalists are former African champions, a level of historical concentration rarely seen at this stage of the competition, and one that sets the tone for a fiercely competitive run-in to the final.

Record seven-time winners Egypt once again lead the way, joined by five-time champions Cameroon, three-time winners Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria, as well as former champions Algeria, Senegal and hosts Morocco.

The only exception is Mali, who remain in search of a first continental crown but have earned admiration for their resilience and consistency over recent editions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Notably, all six group winners -- Morocco, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Nigeria -- progressed directly to the quarter-finals, reinforcing the sense that the tournament's leading contenders have asserted themselves at the decisive stage.

Cameroon and Mali, both runners-up in their groups, also advanced, while all teams that qualified as best third-placed sides were eliminated in the Round of 16.

The Round of 16 itself underlined the weight of experience carried by the quarter-finalists.

Mali eliminated 2004 champions Tunisia on penalties, Egypt edged through extra time, Nigeria delivered a statement victory, and Algeria required late drama to progress, while hosts Morocco and holders Cote d'Ivoire negotiated tense encounters under pressure.

One of the headline fixtures sees record seven-time winners Egypt lock horns with defending champions Côte d'Ivoire in a high-profile quarter-final on Saturday.

Tournament hosts Morocco face a formidable challenge against five-time champions Cameroon on Friday, in a contest expected to rank among the most fiercely contested matches of the last eight.

Friday's opening quarter-final delivers an all-West African battle, with holders Senegal taking on a determined and gifted Mali side.

Nigeria and Algeria, two of the continent's traditional powerhouses, will go head-to-head in Saturday's opening tie.

With pedigree and ambition on display across the board, the quarter-finals promise a compelling run of encounters as the tournament moves closer to its conclusion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With so much pedigree concentrated in the last eight, the quarter-finals promise a level of intensity and tactical quality befitting the latter stages of Africa's premier football competition.

History, expectation and ambition now converge as the remaining teams chase continental supremacy in Morocco.

AFCON titles among the quarter-finalists

Egypt - 7 titles

- 7 titles Cameroon - 5 titles

- 5 titles Cote d'Ivoire - 3 titles

- 3 titles Nigeria - 3 titles

- 3 titles Algeria - 2 titles

- 2 titles Senegal - 1 title

- 1 title Morocco - 1 title

- 1 title Mali - 0 titles

Total titles represented: 22

AFCON 2025 Quarter-final fixtures

(All kick-off times are in GMT)

Friday, 9 January

16:00 -- Mali vs Senegal

19:00 -- Cameroon vs Morocco

Saturday, 10 January

16:00 -- Algeria vs Nigeria

19:00 -- Egypt vs Côte d'Ivoire