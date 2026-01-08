No evidence Nigeria's ex-vice president Abubakar promised to release Biafra separatist leader Kanu if elected president in 2027

IN SHORT: A post circulating on Facebook claims that former Nigerian vice president Atiku Abubakar has promised to release Biafra separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu and consider granting Biafra independence if elected president in 2027. But there is no evidence for the claim.

Nigeria's former vice president Atiku Abubakar has promised to release Biafra separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu and to consider granting Biafra independence if elected president in 2027.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

That's according to a "breaking news" post circulating on Facebook since early December 2025.

It attributes this quote to Abubakar: "I will release Nnamdi Kanu when I become the President of Nigeria. I will listen to the Igbo people, and if Biafra is truly what they want, I will consider granting it - but only if they support me and vote for me in 2027."

The claim also appears here, here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

Biafra is a region whose secession in May 1967 led to a 30-month civil war. It was reintegrated into Nigeria in January 1970 when the war ended.

Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), which he founded, are seeking its restoration.

After a decade on trial on treason and terrorism-related charges, Kanu was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on 20 November 2025.

Judge James Omotosho ruled that the prosecution proved that Kanu's broadcasts and orders to Ipob members incited deadly attacks on security forces and citizens in Nigeria's south-east.

Some political leaders, including federal lawmakers and state governors, have continued to ask Nigerian president Bola Tinubu to pardon and release Kanu.

Abubakar was the country's vice president from 1999 to 2007. He came second in the 2023 presidential election, his sixth attempt at becoming Nigeria's president.

The 79-year-old politician has declared his intention to run for president again in 2027.

But has Abubakar promised to release Kanu and consider granting Biafra independence if elected president in 2027? We checked.

No evidence of claim

Given the extensive media coverage of Kanu's case and calls for his release, a development such as Abubakar promising to release him and consider granting Biafra its independence if elected president would not go unreported by credible media outlets. But we found no media reports about the claim.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Abubakar usually posts his public statements on his X account. We searched the account for the circulating quote and came up empty.

Some of the posts claimed that Abubakar made the comments "in a statement". But they didn't link to that statement or attach it. Others included a link to a website supposedly with "full details". But when we clicked on the link, it directed us to unrelated sites.

There is no evidence that Abubakar has promised to release Kanu and consider granting Biafra independence.

The same claim was found here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.