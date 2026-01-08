Nigeria/Algeria: Super Eagles Arrive Marrakech Ahead Algeria Clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Marrakech ahead of their quarter-final clash with Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recall the players had threatened to boycott their quarter-final match against Algeria unless outstanding winning bonuses were paid immediately.

However, the Minister of State for Finance, Mrs Doris Uzoka-Anite, on Thursday confirmed that administrative processes surrounding the Super Eagles' AFCON bonuses had been streamlined, addressing reports of delayed payments to players and officials.

In a post on her official X handle, Uzoka-Anite said all outstanding issues affecting the settlement of players' entitlements had been resolved in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

"All group-stage bonuses have been fully released and cleared required regulatory stages," Uzoka-Anite said. "There will be no further administrative delays."

She added that authorities had introduced a fast-track foreign exchange conversion process to accommodate players' preference for payments in foreign currency.

"The final transfers to players' domiciliary accounts are in flight and should reflect today or tomorrow," the minister assured.

Uzoka-Anite stressed that players' welfare remained a top priority for the government. "Our focus is to support the team as they push toward bringing the AFCON trophy home," she said.

Nigeria will face Algeria in the quarter-final after the Desert Foxes secured a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 16.

Adil Boulbina scored a powerful late goal in extra time to send Algeria through in a match that appeared destined for penalties.

The Super Eagles, meanwhile, booked their place in the last eight with a commanding 4-0 win over Mozambique.

Nigeria currently boast the best attacking record in the tournament, having scored 12 goals, while Algeria possess the strongest defence, conceding just one goal in four matches.

The last AFCON meeting between both sides came in the 2019 semi-final, when a late Riyad Mahrez free-kick sent Algeria into the final, which they went on to win.

Saturday's quarter-final showdown will take place on January 10 at the Marrakesh Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5 pm Nigerian time. The winner will advance to the semi-final to face either Morocco or Cameroon.

Other quarter-final fixtures include Mali versus Senegal, while Egypt will take on Côte d'Ivoire.

