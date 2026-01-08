Senegal: At 17, Ibrahim Mbaye Roars Loud As Senegal's Unlikely Hero Ahead of Afcon Quarter-Final

At just 17 years and 344 days old, Ibrahim Mbaye has already done what generations of footballers only dream of -- he has carried Senegal through a knockout match at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations and written his name into the competition's history books.

The Paris Saint-Germain teenager capped another extraordinary night on Saturday by scoring Senegal's third goal in a 3-1 victory over Sudan, sealing the Teranga Lions' place in the quarter-finals of AFCON Morocco 2025 and confirming his status as one of the tournament's breakout stars.

In the process, Mbaye became the youngest Senegalese goalscorer in AFCON history and the youngest player to score at the Africa Cup of Nations in the 21st century, a double milestone achieved in one of the tournament's most demanding moments.

From impact substitute to history-maker

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Thrown into the fray with Senegal seeking control and calm late in the contest, Mbaye showed maturity far beyond his age. Released through on goal, he used his explosive pace to pull away from Sudan's defence before finishing with composure that belied his years.

It was not just a goal -- it was a moment of authority, sealing Senegal's progress and underlining why the teenager has rapidly become indispensable despite the presence of global stars around him.

Mbaye's goal completed a remarkable AFCON journey so far. He had already provided the assist for Sadio Mané's equaliser against DR Congo, won a decisive penalty against Benin, and impressed repeatedly off the bench with fearless direct running and tactical intelligence.

Former Nigeria international Daniel Amokachi believes the teenager's impact has gone beyond numbers."He created chances and helped," Amokachi said. "He really showed the quality of a young man. He stood out in all the matches in his group and made the difference."

A coach's faith rewarded

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has been measured yet unwavering in his belief in Mbaye, carefully managing his minutes while trusting him in decisive moments.

After another influential performance, Thiaw was clear about the responsibility that comes with nurturing such rare talent."It's a chance to have a young player like Ibrahima who is showing great promise, who is winning titles at 17," he said."He's a gem, and we need to nurture him. We know what he can bring to this team, and we will do everything we can to ensure he thrives and is at his best."

Thiaw has repeatedly stressed the importance of surrounding Mbaye with experienced leaders such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mané and Moussa Niakhaté -- a blend of youth and authority that has allowed the teenager to flourish without fear.

Winning over the dressing room

Inside the Senegal camp, Mbaye's emergence has been greeted not with surprise, but admiration.

Sadio Mané, the team's talisman, has spoken openly about the youngster's mentality.

"At 17, at this level, I think it's impressive," Mané said. "He has a bright future ahead of him. He's an exceptional player."

Midfielder Pape Gueye echoed that sentiment, pointing to Mbaye's personality rather than just his talent.

"He's a young lad who brings a lot to the team with his carefree attitude. He's daring," Gueye explained.

Even opponents have felt his influence. DR Congo coach Sébastien Desabre admitted Mbaye changed the rhythm of their match."Mbaye's introduction made the difference," Desabre said. "His speed and technique caused us problems."

A choice of heart -- and destiny

Mbaye's rise feels even more poignant given the decision he made only months ago. A former France youth international who represented Les Bleus at multiple age groups, the Trappes-born winger opted to commit his international future to Senegal -- the country of his father.

It was not a move driven by circumstance, but conviction.

"When the choice comes from the player, it's always easier," Thiaw explained earlier in the tournament. "Here, it was a choice of the heart. Ibrahim has always wanted to play for Senegal."

Mbaye himself has spoken about what wearing the green shirt means to him.

"It's a huge pleasure to be with the veterans like Kalidou, Sadio and Gana," he said. "It's a childhood dream come true."

Ready for Mali, ready for more

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Senegal By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Now, Senegal face Mali in Saturday's quarter-final -- a familiar West African rivalry layered with physicality, intensity and history. For a teenager still months away from his 18th birthday, the stage could hardly be bigger.

Yet Mbaye has shown no sign of shrinking from responsibility. Whether starting or again coming off the bench, he has become a tactical weapon Senegal rely on when matches demand urgency and incision.

"He has that spark within him," said teammate Krépin Diatta. "He's young, but you can't tell on the pitch. Every time he comes on, he brings something extra."

More than a tournament story

Mbaye's AFCON journey is already one for the ages, but its significance stretches beyond Morocco 2025. It speaks to Senegal's evolving identity -- a powerhouse unafraid to trust youth, even in the most unforgiving moments.

At 17, Ibrahim Mbaye is not just participating in Africa's biggest football stage -- he is shaping it. And as Senegal chase a second AFCON title, the roar of the Teranga Lions is being carried, remarkably, by their youngest voice.