If Christian Kofane is the spark up front, Carlos Baleba is the engine at the heart of Cameroon's midfield -- a player around whom this young team is being built. At just 22 years old, Baleba is already showing signs of a worldclass midfielder, combining intelligence, energy, and technical skill in a way that gives the Indomitable Lions balance and control.

Groomed at the prestigious École de Football Boissons du Cameroun (EFBC), Baleba developed the technical foundation and tactical awareness that would allow him to thrive in Europe. His talent was quickly recognized abroad, leading to a move to Lille in France, where he continued his development against European competition. He then signed for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, where he has been tested by the intensity and physicality of English football.

"The coach tells us to be happy, to enjoy ourselves, and to play with joy on the field because we are a young team," Baleba said.

"The disappointment we felt after failing to qualify for the World Cup, we have turned it into motivation for the Africa Cup of Nations!"

Baleba's style, vision, and influence on the pitch echo the qualities of Cameroon's legendary midfielders -- the late Marc-Vivien Foé, Abega Théophile, Jean II Makoun, Cyrille Makanaky, and Lauren Étame. Like them, he combines defensive awareness, passing intelligence, and the ability to control tempo, making him both a shield for the defense and a launching pad for the attack.

At Brighton, Baleba faced challenges during the first half of the Premier League season, including limited minutes and the mental strain of adjusting to top-level European football. Cameroon head coach David Pagou explained how they supported him:

"Carlos had personal and family challenges, and his mental recovery was crucial. We gave him the keys to our midfield, built his confidence, and reminded him to focus on his game. Now he is delivering."

This guidance is paying off.

Baleba's performances at AFCON have *been beyond commanding*. He wins duels, intercepts passes, recovers possession, and launches attacks -- all while remaining calm and composed under pressure. He is the linchpin in a team where youth is abundant but experience is limited. By controlling the midfield, Baleba allows players like Christian Kofane, Karl Etta Eyong, and other young forwards to flourish, providing the structure and rhythm the team relies upon.

Looking ahead, Baleba is focused and pragmatic:

"We know Morocco is a great football nation. As always, we will keep our heads, study their game, and play smart to win the match."

From EFBC in Cameroon, to Lille in France, to Brighton in the Premier League, and now to AFCON, Carlos Baleba's trajectory reflects careful growth, resilience, and maturity. He is more than a young talent -- he is the foundation upon which this new generation of Cameroon footballers is being built, a player around whom coach, teammates, and fans can envision the future of the Indomitable Lions.