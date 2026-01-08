President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed that officers of the Ghana National Fire Service involved in the assault of a Class FM reporter have been identified and interdicted.

He described the incident as unacceptable and against the principles of media freedom and professionalism.

He stressed that attacks on journalists will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The President, who noted that he is a journalist by training, stated that there is no justification for continued assaults on media practitioners who are only doing their work to inform the public.

He explained that government has been engaging the Ghana Journalists Association on such matters and will ensure stronger collaboration between the media and the security services.

President Mahama called for an urgent reorientation of security personnel, stressing that journalists and security officers serve the same public and should not see each other as enemies.

He explained that while security agencies work to protect lives and property, journalists work to inform citizens about what is happening in society.

He noted that although such incidents occur occasionally, firm action must always be taken when they do.

The President disclosed that the Minister of Government Communication has taken up the matter and that the officers involved have been interrogated.

He added that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

President Mahama assured journalists and the public that his administration will not tolerate any form of assault on media professionals.

By: Jacob Aggrey