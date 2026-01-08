- Murvee Gray, an assistant minister for sports and a member of the Executive Committee of the Liberia Football Association, is openly mobilizing affiliate bodies to back incumbent president Mustapha I. Raji as he seeks a third term in elections scheduled for April 2026.

Gray, who represents the Academicals--covering varsity and interschool sports--said his support for Raji is rooted in personal loyalty, citing financial and moral backing he received during his own campaign for an EXCOM seat.

Speaking Tuesday at a news conference in Paynesville, Gray said he feels duty-bound to return that support.

"I don't want to be like in Shakespeare's play where Brutus betrayed Caesar," Gray said. "In my own capacity, I have to make sure he is re-elected."

He went further, candidly acknowledging material assistance from the LFA president.

"I was receiving handouts from Mustapha, to be very frank," Gray said. "There's nothing secret about this. I can't repay him with ingratitude. He was there for me when I was down."

Gray said he is rallying several LFA affiliate groups, including the Bankers Association, the Liberia Football Referees Association, the Academicals, the Liberia Sports Medics Association, Beach Soccer, and the Liberia National Timber Association.

He credited Raji with improving the organization and functionality of LFA affiliates, pointing specifically to developments within the Interschool Sports Association, and said his endorsement is anchored in infrastructure and grassroots initiatives undertaken during Raji's tenure.

"Look at the level of development Raji is carrying out," Gray said. "In my hometown of Clay, Bomi County, there will be a regional hub. Look at the infrastructure across the country."

Gray has faced criticism from some football stakeholders over a perceived conflict of interest after initially failing to resign from the LFA Executive Committee following his appointment as assistant minister. He later stepped down as vice president for administration of the Interschool Sports Association.

Raji, a telecommunications expert who has led the LFA since 2018, is seeking a third term after presiding over multiple FIFA-backed infrastructure projects. His administration has overseen the rehabilitation of pitches nationwide and relocated the LFA from rented offices to a permanent headquarters completed in 2022.

Women's football has also expanded under Raji's leadership, with broader participation and competition structures. Critics, however, argue that Liberia's national teams have underperformed during his nearly eight-year tenure.

Raji is being challenged by Cassell A. Kuoh, who has pledged sweeping reforms if elected. Kuoh has promised to qualify Liberia for the FIFA World Cup within four years, though critics have raised questions about his eligibility.