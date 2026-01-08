Liberia: Two MBH Officials Held As Police Probe Meter Diversion, Extortion in River Cess

- Two senior staff members of MBH Company assigned to the River Cess electrification project are in police custody and facing criminal charges following investigations into alleged electricity meter diversion and extortion under the rural electrification program.

Those detained are Timothy Flomo, a site engineer, and James Nyilah, a site supervisor. Police sources confirmed to The Liberian Investigator that both men are being held by the Liberia National Police in Cestos City and are expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

MBH Says Meters Were New, Not Faulty

In a key development, Jesse Z. Segbo, MBH's environmental health and safety manager, said the electricity meters at the center of the case were new units issued to customers in Cestos City in December 2025--contradicting earlier claims that the meters were faulty.

Sagbe said explanations offered by Nyilah that the meters were being transported out of River Cess for replacement were false.

"He was saying that to buy time," Sagbo told The Liberian Investigator. "The act is criminal, and he must be sent to court."

Site Engineer Linked to Multiple Allegations

Sagbe further disclosed that Flomo, the site engineer, is linked to several allegations uncovered during the investigation, including earlier reports of extortion and irregular handling of meters.

"Every allegation of this nature, Timothy is linked," Sagbo said.

He added that in a separate incident involving an MBH worker known as "Nuch," Flomo again surfaced during internal reviews as being connected to the matter.

According to Sagbe, supervisors assigned to the River Cess project bear responsibility for illegal acts committed under their watch.

"Those supervising the project in River Cess County are responsible for all illegal acts," he said. "We in MBH will not support criminality."

Background: Meter Diversion, Extortion Claims

The arrests follow investigations that revealed electricity meters allocated to River Cess County were allegedly being removed from the county at a time when residents were experiencing prolonged delays in household connections.

Earlier reporting by The Liberian Investigator also exposed allegations that MBH workers demanded unauthorized fees from customers in Yarpah Town before installing ready boards--despite the service being officially free.

The combined allegations of meter diversion and extortion raised serious concerns about oversight and accountability in the electrification rollout.

Citizens Applaud Arrests, Demand Stronger Oversight

The arrests have triggered strong public reactions across River Cess County.

Fahn Dehgar, human resource manager at the River Cess Education System, praised the investigation but called for stronger monitoring by county and city authorities.

He cited his own experience in Gbeugbah Community, Cestos City, where four apartments were expected to receive four meters, but only three were installed on one apartment--leaving another unit without a meter months later.

"This is just one example of the many situations surrounding this issue," Dehgar said, adding that he would welcome an opportunity to further explain the challenges on a public platform.

In Yarpah Town, resident Alberto Dixson said the arrests validated long-standing concerns raised by citizens.

"While the people are crying for electricity, others are undermining the government's efforts," Dixson said. "Let the law take its course."

Meanwhile, Lincoln Togar, a businessman in Cestos City who previously complained about connection delays, expressed frustration.

"It's very hard to trust Liberian people," he said.

County Authorities Respond

In response to public criticism, county and city authorities in River Cess acknowledged the concerns raised by residents and pledged cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.

County officials told The Liberian Investigator that while contractors are responsible for technical implementation, the county administration has a duty to provide oversight and coordination on public projects.

A senior county official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now before the courts, said the administration is reviewing its monitoring mechanisms to prevent future abuses.

City authorities in Cestos City also confirmed receiving complaints about delayed connections and irregular installations and said affected households are being documented for follow-up with relevant institutions.

Officials cautioned against interference with the judicial process, noting that the matter is now squarely before the police and the courts.

Court Seen as Accountability Test

As Flomo and Nyilah prepare to appear in court on Thursday, residents say the case represents a critical test of accountability in public infrastructure projects.

Many citizens argue that beyond prosecution, the case should trigger systemic reforms in contractor supervision to ensure that electrification efforts genuinely benefit communities rather than being undermined from within.

The Liberian Investigator will continue to follow the court proceedings and report on developments and implications for affected customers across River Cess County.