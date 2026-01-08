Liberia: Police Investigate Alleged Rape At Wenneh Town Depot in Kakata

- Police in Kakata, Margibi County, have launched an investigation into an alleged rape reported to have occurred at the Wenneh Town Police Depot in the early hours of Tuesday, January 6, 2025.

According to reports, the alleged incident involves a 29-year-old woman, a resident of Wenneh Town, who accused a police aide, identified as 43-year-old John Lablah, of sexually assaulting her while she was asleep on a bench at the police depot around the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Preliminary information indicates that the woman went to the Wenneh Town Police Depot late Monday evening, January 5, to visit Inspector Abraham Lansanna, the Deputy Police Commander, whom she claimed had asked her to come for her "season." She reportedly arrived at the depot after visiting a friend who sells drinks near the Kakata Police Station and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The complainant told investigators that she and Inspector Lansanna held discussions until about 1:00 a.m., after which he informed her that he was tired and intended to lie down at the charge-of-quarters desk. She said she also lay down on a bench at the depot and later fell asleep.

While sleeping, the woman alleged that Police Aide John Lablah removed her orange short trousers halfway and began penetrating her. She said she immediately woke up, became angry, grabbed a standing fan nearby, and struck him in the face while holding onto his shirt.

She further claimed that the police aide denied the allegation, insisting that he did not touch her. According to the complainant, the denial angered her, leading her to damage window glass at the police depot.

Police have confirmed that the accused police aide is currently in custody, while Inspector Lansanna is also under investigation to establish his role and the circumstances surrounding the allegation.

Meanwhile, community members who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisal said the victim was seen Monday afternoon sitting on the porch of the police station, causing noise as she was believed to be drunk. They said some residents later took her home, but were surprised when she resurfaced at the police depot in the early hours of Tuesday. The residents said they were awakened around 2:00 a.m. by noise from the woman, who began to alarm that he has been raped.

The LNP authorities in Margibi say investigations are ongoing, and further details will be provided as they emerge.