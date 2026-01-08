The legally married wife of House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon has sued Macdella Cooper, a political adviser to President Joseph Boakai, accusing her of unlawfully intruding into an intact marriage and publicly claiming to be the Speaker's spouse while the union remains legally binding.

Court filings reviewed by The Liberian Investigator show that Cecilia Kpor Koon has brought an action for injuries to domestic relations and damages before the Civil Law Court, Sixth Judicial Circuit, seeking US$3.5 million in general damages and additional punitive relief.

Marriage Still Legally Valid, Plaintiff Says

The case centers around a certified marriage license issued by the State of Delaware Office of Vital Statistics, confirming that Richard Nagbe Koon and Cecilia Kpor were lawfully married on July 29, 2015, in Wilmington, New Castle County, United States.

The plaintiff asserts that although divorce proceedings between her and the Speaker are pending in Liberia, no final judgment has been entered dissolving the marriage. Under Liberian law, she argues, the marital union remains legally intact, barring any third party from claiming spousal status.

Allegations of Public Claims and Social Media Declarations

According to the complaint, Cooper "willfully, knowingly, and unlawfully" inserted herself into the marriage by publicly presenting herself as the Speaker's wife. The lawsuit references social media posts, video recordings, and a widely circulated online article in which Cooper is quoted as confirming a romantic relationship with Koon and declaring herself "the spouse of the Speaker."

The plaintiff contends that these public assertions were not isolated remarks but part of a sustained and visible campaign that humiliated her and undermined the sanctity of her marriage.

Screenshots and video transcripts have been submitted to the court as exhibits.

Emotional, Psychological, and Reputational Harm Claimed

In detailed pleadings, Cecilia Kpor Koon says the alleged conduct caused severe emotional distress, anxiety, depression, and public humiliation. She further claims loss of marital affection, comfort, and companionship, as well as damage to her reputation and social standing.

The complaint invokes provisions of Liberia's Domestic Relations Law that allow civil liability where a third party maliciously interferes with a lawful marriage.

Monetary Damages and Injunctive Relief Sought

The plaintiff is seeking US$3.5 million in general damages for emotional devastation, psychological injury, and public disgrace. She is also asking the court to award punitive damages to cover medical and therapeutic expenses linked to the alleged trauma.

Beyond financial compensation, the lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction restraining Cooper from further contact with the Speaker and from making any public or private claims of being married to him. The plaintiff is also requesting a court order compelling a public retraction of all statements asserting spousal status.

As of press time, Cooper had not filed a response to the lawsuit, and her legal representatives had not publicly commented.