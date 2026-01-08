Liberia: Rita Jlogbe Vows to Strengthen Health, Environment Reporting As Remapsen Launches in Liberia

Renowned Liberian journalist Rita Jlogbe has pledged to steer the newly launched Liberia chapter of the African Media Network for the Promotion of Health and the Environment (REMAPSEN) toward building a more inclusive, responsive, and impact-driven media landscape that prioritizes public health, environmental protection, and the rights of women and children.

Speaking as National Coordinator at the network's official launch on December 16, 2025, Jlogbe said REMAPSEN Liberia will focus on amplifying voices often left unheard and ensuring that critical information reaches communities across the country.

The launch ceremony in Monrovia drew a broad cross-section of media stakeholders, including senior journalists, editors, executives, representatives of the Press Union of Liberia, the Legislative Press Pool, the Reporters Association of Liberia, the Female Journalists Association of Liberia, civil society leaders, and government officials.

Media as a Catalyst for Change

In her keynote address, Jlogbe described the establishment of REMAPSEN Liberia as timely and necessary, given Liberia's ongoing public health and environmental challenges.

"As we gather here today, we are reminded that the media plays an unprecedented role in shaping societies and steering development," she said. "Under the theme 'Media as a Tool for Sustainable Development in Africa,' we must acknowledge that the media is not merely a conduit of information, but a powerful catalyst for change."

She noted that pandemics, climate shocks, and environmental degradation demand effective communication, collaboration, and a unified commitment to sustainable development.

A Continental Network Takes Root

Jlogbe traced the origins of REMAPSEN to its founding in Côte d'Ivoire on June 13, 2020, explaining that the network emerged in response to gaps in communication during health emergencies and environmental crises across Africa.

"Recognizing the essential role media plays in disseminating vital health information, a group of 28 journalists from 17 African countries came together to bridge the gap between decision-makers and the people they serve," she said, adding that the network has since expanded to 40 African countries, including Liberia.

She said REMAPSEN's mission is centered on ensuring that all Africans--especially women and children--have access to accurate, timely, and actionable information, while using media power to mobilize communities against disease and environmental threats.

Early Engagement and Growing Reach

According to Jlogbe, REMAPSEN Liberia has already begun advancing its mission even before the formal launch, with members highlighting issues related to health, the environment, gender-based violence, and other social concerns.

"I am particularly pleased to announce that prior to today, members of REMAPSEN Liberia have actively engaged in efforts to achieve its objectives, rather than waiting for its official launch," she said.

She disclosed that the network currently has more than 20 reporters and media practitioners with representation in Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Maryland, Margibi, Bong, Nimba, and Gbarpolu counties, with plans to expand nationwide.

Call for Partnerships

Jlogbe praised UN Women for sponsoring the launch and acknowledged UNICEF for supporting other REMAPSEN initiatives, while also thanking the Press Union of Liberia for hosting the event.

"Your commitment not only facilitates our gathering today but fortifies our resolve to advocate for the protection and welfare of women and children in Liberia, Africa and the world at large," she said.

She appealed for stronger collaboration with institutions and experts, stressing that the network will seek partnerships for training, capacity building, and logistical support, including office space.

"When members of the network require expert opinions for their reports, we anticipate seamless collaboration," Jlogbe added.

Stakeholders React

Formally launching the network, Press Union of Liberia President Julius K. Kanubah congratulated Jlogbe and her team, describing the initiative as forward-looking and necessary for reshaping media focus toward deeper societal issues.

Also speaking, Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia Executive Director Anderson D. Miamen welcomed the initiative, noting that REMAPSEN's issue-based focus could strengthen coverage of underreported national concerns.

"CENTAL stands ready and dedicated to provide whatever technical support or even training free of charge as part of the partnership," Miamen said. "We hope that this network will achieve its true purpose in Liberia."

As REMAPSEN Liberia begins operations, Jlogbe urged unity among journalists and partners, saying the network's success depends on cooperation and shared commitment.

"Together, we can leverage the power of media to create informed populations that are proactive in tackling health and environmental issues, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come," she said.