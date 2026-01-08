Liberia: Saah Pledges Reforms, Transparency At Senate Press Office

Newly appointed Director of Press and Public Affairs of the Liberian Senate, Augustine Saah, has vowed to overhaul the Senate's press operations, strengthen collaboration with senators, and improve information flow to the public to counter misinformation and speculation about the Legislature's work.

Speaking Monday, January 5, during a brief takeover ceremony at the Capitol Building, Saah said gaps in communication between senators and the Press Department have fueled misunderstanding of Senate activities. He pledged to address the problem through what he described as a deliberate and structured communication mechanism. Saah replaces OscarF. Mulbah, who was later appointed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai as Assistant Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of National Defense in 2025.

Tackling Misinformation Saah said his immediate priority is to ensure timely, accurate, and consistent information reaches the public, noting that speculation thrives when official information is absent. "The spread of misinformation and disinformation is largely because the right information is not getting out," Saah said. "We will fix that by working closely with senators and ensuring the Press Department is the first point of contact for verified information." He promised a stronger partnership with the Legislative Press Pool, known as LEGISPOOL, to enhance clarity and accuracy in reporting on Senate affairs. "Whenever you hear something about senators and cannot reach them because of their busy schedules, reach out to the Press Department and we will communicate," Saah said.

Collaborative Leadership

Emphasizing teamwork, Saah said he intends to run the department inclusively, drawing on the experience and professional strengths of all staff. "We have not come here believing we can do everything alone," he said. "Each of you is qualified and competent, and we will work together." He disclosed that upon receiving his appointment letter, he convened an emergency meeting and reached out to the immediate past leadership to address reported grievances, adding that the issues were resolved amicably through dialogue. "We are not troublemakers. Reconciliation is in our DNA," Saah said. "This role is not about looking down on anyone."

Reforms and Professional Standards

Saah also signaled upcoming reforms, stressing professionalism and decorum within the Senate's communication space. He said the Senate, often referred to as the "House of Elders," deserves conduct that reflects its dignity. "Those who enter the chambers must reflect the sacredness of the institution," he said, pointing to appropriate language, appearance, and conduct as essential to maintaining the Senate's image. He commended Bibiana Blay, who served as acting director prior to his appointment, for her cooperation during the transition. "I remember calling you on a Saturday and you joked that it was resting time," Saah recalled. "But from a radio background, I know there's no real holiday in public service."

Commitment to Public Service

Saah reminded staff that working in the Senate Press Department requires sacrifice and discipline, stressing that assignments will be issued and must be executed promptly in the public interest. "This job is not about me as an individual," he said. "It is about serving the Liberian people." He pledged that the department will closely track senators' activities to ensure none are left out of public communication. He also disclosed plans to engage the Senate Committee on Rules, Order and Administration to encourage lawmakers to formally coordinate with the Press Department for coverage of both domestic and international engagements. "Our responsibility is simple but critical," Saah said. "To ensure Liberians are properly informed about the work of their Senate."