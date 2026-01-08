Liberia: Nacsul Uncovers Lies Against Acting Ldea Boss Fitzgerald Biago

An investigation conducted by the National Civil Society Union of Liberia (NACSUL) has found what it describes as misleading information in allegations leveled against the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Fitzgerald T.M. Biago.

The accusations were made by Special Agent Myron Swen, who claimed that Biago assaulted and threatened him during a recent official trip to Nimba County.

According to NACSUL's findings, Agent Swen may have been influenced by individuals acting in bad faith toward OIC Biago in particular and the LDEA more broadly. The group noted that Swen's own account of the incident alleged that Biago slapped him in the face after Swen responded to a question about a napkin in a vehicle.

"Judging from Myron Swen's explanation, one can deduce that Swen is either seeking relevance at the expense of the OIC's reputation or is being teleguided by elements opposed to the fight against drugs," the NACSUL investigation stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The civil society group condemned the allegation and challenged the accuser to produce photographic evidence to support his claim of physical assault. It described Biago as a professional who has consistently championed the welfare of LDEA officers and would not engage in conduct that humiliates fellow personnel.

In a statement issued Tuesday, NACSUL said it has closely followed Biago's professional career over an extended period, dating back to his more than 20 years of service with the Liberia National Police (LNP).

"Biago's service at the LNP for over 20 years, and his subsequent months at the LDEA, have demonstrated beyond doubt that he is a professional security officer who rose through the ranks and would not involve himself in assaulting an employee," the statement said.

NACSUL concluded that its investigation found no evidence that OIC Biago engaged in physical abuse, intimidation, or unethical conduct toward Agent Swen or any officer under his command.

The group also commended Biago for recommending that the LDEA Board of Internal Inquiry immediately conduct a full, impartial, and independent investigation into the matter. It stressed that if Swen has a legitimate grievance, he should seek redress through a court of competent jurisdiction.

NACSUL said it will continue to follow the case to its logical conclusion and urged Biago not to be deterred in his efforts to combat drug trafficking. The group assured the LDEA leadership of public support and warned against what it described as scare tactics by individuals seeking to undermine the fight against drugs.