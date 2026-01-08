Liberia: Gbarnga Authorities Revive School for Deaf Children With Timely Support.

Authorities in Gbarnga have earned public commendation following their decision to allocate LRD 267,000 (approximately US$1,500) from Bong County's allotment toward the renovation of the Gbarnga Central School for the Deaf, a move widely described as a major boost for inclusive education in the county.

The intervention, local education stakeholders say, has significantly improved the learning environment for deaf children who, for years, studied under challenging conditions. The renovation has transformed the once-dilapidated structure into a safer and more suitable facility, easing long-standing concerns among parents and guardians about the welfare and future of their children.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the proprietress of the school, Madam Ninga Norris Colley, expressed gratitude to Bong County officials for what she termed a timely and impactful gesture. She disclosed that the funds were used to address major structural problems that had negatively affected teaching and learning.

According to Madam Colley, renovation works included repairs to the school's roof, flooring, and other critical sections of the building that had deteriorated over time due to limited financial capacity.

She noted that the improvements have created a more conducive atmosphere for learning and instruction.

"This support has changed our situation entirely," Colley said. "For a long time, we struggled to maintain the school. Today, our children are learning in a safer and more dignified environment."

She further revealed that the school has already begun to see positive results from the renovation, with student enrollment increasing to 26 pupils, compared to previous academic years. She attributed the rise to growing public confidence in the institution following the county's intervention.

In a written statement, the school's principal, Jonathan Reevs, described the US$1,500 allotment as a significant contribution that would strengthen the school's operations and expand access to education for children with hearing impairments in Bong County. He also called on parents and guardians to take advantage of the facility by enrolling their deaf children.

"The right to education must be equal for all children, regardless of physical ability," Reevs stated. "With continued support, these children can be empowered to communicate effectively and become productive members of society."

Established in 2019, the Gbarnga Central School for the Deaf is the only institution of its kind in the area. The school is located behind the Gbarnga Administrative Building, near the National Elections Commission (NEC) office, and has largely depended on goodwill and limited external support to remain operational.

Some parents say the county's action sends a strong signal about the importance of inclusive governance and social responsibility. As national conversations intensify around special needs education, the Gbarnga initiative is being cited as evidence that targeted support, even in modest amounts, can produce meaningful and lasting impact.