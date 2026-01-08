Liberia: NEC Must Respect the Law in Upper Bong Appointment

editorial

The threat of protest by citizens of Upper Bong County over the appointment of an elections magistrate is a troubling development that the National Elections Commission (NEC) should not ignore.

At a time when public trust in Liberia's electoral system remains fragile, even the perception of legal violations can erode confidence and invite unnecessary tension.

Citizens operating under the banner of "Aggrieved Citizens of Upper Bong County" argue that the NEC's appointment of Alfred Tokpah as elections magistrate violates provisions of the Elections Law requiring magistrates to be selected from the counties or districts they serve.

Whether or not the NEC agrees with this interpretation, the commission has a responsibility to publicly clarify the legal basis for its decision.

The Elections Law was crafted not merely as a procedural guide, but as a safeguard for credibility, inclusiveness, and local ownership of the electoral process. Elections magistrates are expected to understand local boundaries, customs, languages, and political dynamics.

Appointing individuals perceived as outsiders, especially without adequate explanation, risks alienating communities and fueling suspicion.

Peaceful protest is a constitutional right, but it should never be the primary means of resolving disputes that stem from administrative decisions.

The NEC can prevent escalation by engaging stakeholders, reviewing the contested appointment, and demonstrating transparent adherence to the law. Silence or dismissal will only deepen mistrust.

It is equally important that citizens remain committed to nonviolence. Electoral disagreements must be settled through dialogue and legal interpretation, not confrontation.

Bong County's record of peaceful elections is an asset Liberia cannot afford to jeopardize.

Ultimately, this matter presents the NEC with an opportunity to reinforce its independence and integrity.

By either justifying its decision with clear legal reasoning or correcting a misstep where one exists, the commission can reaffirm that no appointment is above the law.

Democracy is strengthened not when institutions insist on authority, but when they show respect for the laws that grant them power.