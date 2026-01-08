Africa: Amb. Brown's Statement Represents Africa's Collective View

The Ministry of Information has clarified that Liberia did not make any national statement on the situation in Venezuela at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), contrary to speculation circulating on social media.

Speaking at a MIO press briefing on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah explained that comments delivered by Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Lewis G. Brown, were not made on behalf of Liberia as a sovereign state but rather reflected the collective position of the African continent.

He stressed that claims suggesting Liberia independently commented on Venezuela at the UNSC are inaccurate.

"Liberia, as a country, did not say anything about the situation in Venezuela. What is being circulated on social media is not correct," Minister Piah stated.

Minister Piah explained that Liberia currently occupies a nonpermanent seat on the UN Security Council as part of the African Group, not in its individual national capacity. The seat, he noted, belongs to Africa and is shared among three countries collectively known as the A3, referring to the three African nonpermanent members of the Security Council.

According to the minister, the A3 countries are elected by the African Union (AU) to represent the continent and are therefore bound to speak and act in line with AU positions, rather than making unilateral decisions.

Minister Piah further clarified that Ambassador Brown's statement aligned with the most recent African Union communiqué on Venezuela, which expressed deep concern over developments in the country.

He said the A3 reaffirmed their commitment to closely monitor the situation in Venezuela and emphasized their support for efforts within the Security Council, working in cooperation with regional partners, to facilitate a peaceful, inclusive, and lasting solution to the crisis.

The minister urged the public to rely on verified government sources for accurate information and to avoid misinformation being spread through social media.

Meanwhile, Liberia, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, will hold a rotating presidency during its 2026 to 2027 term. The UNSC presidency rotates monthly among all members in English alphabetical order, giving each member a chance to chair meetings, set the agenda, and speak on behalf of the Council in briefings.

This role allows all non-permanent members to highlight their priorities on international peace and security, enhance diplomatic visibility, and influence discussions during their month as president. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.