Liberia: Another Storm At LDEA

- Assault allegation puts OIC Biago in spotlight

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) is once again in the spotlight amid renewed allegations of internal turmoil, following claims by Special Agent Myron Swen that the Officer-in-Charge (OIC), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitzgerald T. M. Biago, physically assaulted him during an off-duty visit to Tapita, Nimba County.

Agent Swen, who is assigned to the OIC, told reporters that the alleged incident occurred last Monday during a trip to Nimba County involving OIC Biago, himself, and other officers, including Fasu Sherrif, the Liberia National Police (LNP) Commander in Bong County. He said the team made brief stops along the route from Bong County to Tapita.

Narrating the details, Swen explained that tensions began even before the alleged assault. He claimed that Emmanuel Biago, a relative of the OIC, told him, "This is not Monrovia," suggesting that confrontations frequently occur in Monrovia.

He further alleged that while in Tapita, a resident presented OIC Biago with a white chicken, which he accepted in keeping with protocol. He said Emmanuel Biago later asked that the chicken be turned over to him, a request he refused.

Swen also explained that at the request of the City Mayor of Tapita, he handed over his handcuffs to help resolve a matter, noting that he planned to purchase another pair upon his return to Monrovia.

Responding to questions from the Bong County Police Commander about why he removed his uniform and wore a white T-shirt at one point during the trip, Swen explained that it was to avoid sitting at what he described as an "acholic table," fearing that someone could photograph him and post the image on social media.

Recounting the alleged assault, Swen said, "While in Tapita, OIC Biago used the remarks that he would punch me behind my neck, in just a moment, Biago punched me in my left eye." He narrated the account emotionally, with tears reportedly welling in his eyes.

The allegations emerge against a backdrop of previous unrest within the LDEA. In June 2024, a violent altercation erupted at the agency's headquarters involving then Director General Abraham S. Kromah and his deputies, Hassan Fadiga (Operations) and Gbawou Kowou (Administration).

Video footage and eyewitness accounts showed the dispute escalating into a physical confrontation involving bodyguards and officers, reportedly over issues of authority and disarmament.

In late 2025, the Ministry of Justice also opened investigations into alleged misconduct by LDEA officers, including senior personnel, amid growing public concerns over unprofessional conduct, abuse of authority, and disregard for legal procedures and human rights.

However, the LDEA has categorically denied Swen's accusations. In a statement, the Agency described the claims as false, misleading, and completely unfounded, insisting that neither the Director nor the OIC assaulted or threatened any officer.

In a press release dated Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the LDEA Public Affairs Section specifically refuted the allegations, stating that the OIC has never engaged in any form of physical abuse, intimidation, or unethical conduct toward any officer under his command.

The Agency further suggested that the officer making the allegation may be acting under external influence, arguing that the claims are intended to undermine what it described as the significant gains the LDEA continues to make in the fight against illicit drugs in Liberia.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accountability, the statement concluded, noting, "In keeping with the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, the OIC has instructed the Board of Internal Inquiry to immediately conduct a full, impartial, and independent investigation into the matter.

Furthermore, should Special Agent Swen believe he has a legitimate case, he is encouraged to seek redress through a court of competent jurisdiction to allow the truth to be fully established.