Liberia: Minister Nyanti Sounds Caveat

Liberia's Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has emphasized the protection of classified and sensitive information while warning Liberian diplomats on diplomatic missions and in the foreign sector of a zero-tolerance policy on violations.

She also demands a progressive economic diplomacy to attract investment and jobs in Liberia.

Speaking on Monday, January 5, 2026, in Rabat, Morocco, when she addressed diplomatic staff worldwide from Liberia's diplomatic Mission in Rabat on professionalism and reform, a central theme of the address was the "Standard of Excellence" expected of all diplomats, while reinforcing a strict code of conduct for diplomats.

The objective of the meeting was to set a high-performance agenda for 2026. The address underscored the gravity of Liberia's newly minted seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent seat and signaled a major push for Foreign Service reform and economic diplomacy.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The meeting also served to welcome the new Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and concluded with a call for improved coordination between missions and the Public Affairs department to ensure Liberia's global message remains unified and impactful.

Expanding on professionalism and confidentiality, the Minister issued clear warnings regarding the protection of sensitive information, saying that " There will be a zero-tolerance policy for violations, therefore, I like to caution diplomats against posting sensitive information on their personal social media platforms."

Commenting on Foreign Service Reform, Minister Nyanti committed to a 2026 roadmap for reform that includes improved operational support for missions, especially for missions with increased traffic, such as addressing transportation needs and providing staff insurance.

On financial accountability, the Liberian diplomat addressed financial management, calling for an end to unauthorized spending and ensuring the timely remittance of collected payments.

Concluding the dialogue on diplomacy as an economic engine, she stated that Liberia's foreign policy must be felt at home and abroad, adding that the 2026 strategy toward economic diplomacy must be enhanced.

"Our foreign policy must be felt at home, which is the target of the 2026 strategy toward Economic Diplomacy. Every Liberian mission is now tasked with prioritizing investment attraction and trade partnerships aimed directly at job creation for the Liberian people.

Liberia's seat on the Security Council is not just a seat at the table; it is a testament to the world's trust in our progress. Every diplomat, from Monrovia to Tokyo, is now an essential part of our nation's security and economic future. We must act with the precision, integrity, and urgency that this moment demands." She concluded.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah